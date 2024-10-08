Stratus Networks Appoints Industry Veteran, Jim McCabe, as Vice President of Service Delivery

Jim’s depth of experience and proven track record with telecommunications service delivery make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to scale our market presence” — Darren Feder, CEO Stratus Networks

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of private fiber networks and telecommunications solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim McCabe as Vice President of Service Delivery. With more than 30 years of leadership experience across many segments of the telecommunications industry, McCabe’s expertise will strengthen Stratus’s ability to meet growing customer demand and deliver on its commitment to exceptional service.McCabe has held senior roles at organizations such as Nitel, Universal Access/Vanco Direct USA, and Cellular One (SBC Corporation), where he established a strong reputation for building high-performing teams, driving operational efficiency, and leading transformational initiatives. Throughout his career, he has successfully scaled service delivery teams to achieve significant revenue growth contributing positive business results and substantial returns for private equity driven companies.“Jim’s depth of experience and proven track record with telecommunications service delivery make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to scale our market presence,” said Darren Feder, CEO of Stratus Networks. “His results-oriented approach and leadership style will be instrumental in supporting Stratus’s mission to deliver seamless and reliable service to our customers.”In his new role, McCabe will oversee the deployment of all Stratus services, including internet, data, voice and cloud, ensuring on-time delivery and superior customer satisfaction. His initial focus will be on supporting current teams, processes, and systems to drive improved cross-functional collaboration. “I’m excited to join Stratus because of its dedicated and success-driven team that consistently delivers outstanding results for its clients,” said McCabe. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance service delivery processes and continue exceeding customer expectations.”This strategic hire reflects Stratus’s continued focus on growth and reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of high-quality telecommunications solutions.For more information on Stratus Networks, visit www.stratusnetworks.com About Stratus NetworksFor more than 20 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’ technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

