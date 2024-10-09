Ready, Set, Bid: 1,800 Legendary Film & TV Memorabilia Pieces from Brad Pitt to Bond in Propstore’s $12M Auction

JAMES BOND DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971) - Hand-painted Robert McGinnis Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s premier entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, has today announced its highly anticipated annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia from November 14-17, 2024, with the collection expected to fetch over $12 million.Over 1,800 rare and iconic artifacts will hit the auction block during Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. The lineup features pieces worn or used by stars like Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Tom Hardy, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Michael J. Fox, among others. In a historic highlight, this event will also feature the largest-ever auction of Noel Gallagher’s guitars, handwritten "Wonderwall" lyrics, and other Oasis memorabilia—just in time for the band's reunion tour.Registration is now open online at propstoreauction.com/auctions. Online proxy bids can be submitted from October 15, 2024. In-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London on the 14 & 15 November 2024. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event from 3PM GMT each day.Top featured items include:• A screen-matched Sandtrooper helmet from the iconic "move along" scene in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) is estimated to sell between $312,500 - $625,000.Hand-painted artwork by celebrated artist Robert McGinnis from the 1971 James Bond classic Diamonds Are Forever is expected to fetch between $187,500 - $375,000.• The Kali lighting stand-in model from The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973), estimated between $125,000 - $250,000, is one of the many highlights from the extraordinary Ray Harryhausen archive, featuring over 30 lots from the career of Academy Award-winning animator Ray Harryhausen.• The Costumi D'Arte collection boasts over 30 legendary Hollywood costumes, featuring iconic costumes worn by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra (1963), as well as key costumes worn by Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), including Blondie’s (Clint Eastwood's) duster coat from the film, estimated between $75,000 - $150,000.• Ahead of the release of Gladiator II later this year, fans of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000) will have the chance to purchase Maximus' (Russell Crowe) arena helmet and mask, estimated between $125,000 - $250,000.• Among the most notable Oasis offerings are 18 guitars formerly owned and played by Noel Gallagher, including his famous custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine. This guitar, a key instrument for Noel during the late '90s, is thought to be the most thoroughly documented Gallagher guitar outside of his own collection and has been praised by Noel as "the best guitar in the world." This lot is anticipated to sell for between $250,000 - $500,000. Several of the guitars on offer are signed by Noel and can be photo-matched to significant performances throughout his career.• Several sets of Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics to some of Oasis' most legendary songs. Highlights include the lyrics to "Wonderwall" - estimated at £4,000 - 8,000 - and a set featuring "Supersonic" and "Live Forever," the latter autographed by both Noel and Liam Gallagher, estimated at $3,750 - $7,500.Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “Following our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles this August where Indiana Jones' hat achieved a record-breaking $630,000, we are delighted to announce our UK sale. Propstore’s auction will commence live at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 November, with online-only sessions for Days 3 and 4 on 16 and 17 November.”Last year’s UK auction saw a Screen-matched Light-up C-3PO Head from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) sell for $859,375 - inclusive of buyer’s premiumTop items to be sold at Propstore’s auction (with estimated sale prices) include:• STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) Screen-matched Stormtrooper (Sandtrooper) Helmet from Jedi Mind Trick Scene ("Move Along, Move Along") est. $312,500 - $625,000• JAMES BOND: DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971) Hand-painted Robert McGinnis Poster Art est. $187,500 - $375,000• THE GOLDEN VOYAGE OF SINBAD (1973) Ray Harryhausen Archive: Kali Lighting Stand-in Model by Ray Harryhausen est. $125,000 - $250,000• GLADIATOR (2000) Maximus' (Russell Crowe) Arena Helmet and Mask est. $125,000 - $250,000• BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display est. $125,000 - $250,000• THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Duster Coat est. $75,000 - $150,000• BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Marty McFly’s (Michael J. Fox) Screen-matched 2015 Resizing Jacket est. $75,000 - $150,000• THE THING (1982) R.J. MacReady's (Kurt Russell) Hat est. $50,000 - $100,000• SCREAM (1996) Principal Arthur Himbry's (Henry Winkler) Ghostface Mask est. $37,500 - $75,000• CLEOPATRA (1963) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Mark Antony’s (Richard Burton) Battle of Actium Costume est. $31,250 - $62,500• STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980)/STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Yoda's (Frank Oz) Cane est. $25,000 - $50,000• SAVING PRIVATE RYAN (1998) Captain Miller's (Tom Hanks) Costume with Lightweight Helmet est. $18,750 - $37,500• MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015) Max Rockatansky's (Tom Hardy) Screen-matched Hero Muzzle est. $18,750 - $37,500• THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987) The Dread Pirate Roberts' (Cary Elwes) Mask est. $12,500 - $25,000• PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD'S END (2007) Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) Hat est. $12,500 - $25,000• JAMES BOND: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (1999) Elektra King's (Sophie Marceau) Death Scene Costume est. $12,500 - $25,000• CLEOPATRA (1963) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Cleopatra's (Elizabeth Taylor) Mark Antony (Richard Burton) Death Scene Costume est. $12,500 - $25,000• TROY (2004) Achilles' (Brad Pitt) Helmet est. $10,000 - $20,000• BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY (2001) Mark Darcy's (Colin Firth) Christmas Reindeer Jumper est. $5,000 - $10,000• SEX AND THE CITY (1998–2004) Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) Bed, Bedding and Answerphone est. $2,500 - $5,000Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include: Three Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) Gucci Monogrammed Shirts from BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE (2016), est. $935 - $1,875, Lady Whistledown Newspaper and Token from QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIGERTON STORY (2023), est. $750 - $1,500 and a Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin Autographed One-Sheet Poster from DEADPOOL 2 (2018), est. $625 - $1,250.Register online now at Propstore.com, with online bidding opening on October 15, 2024.# # #Notes to Editors:Dropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/oydsmlfjrlq8kghyaih22/AMrhYCHeJLBNrWYd7aoNeBA?rlkey=lfp8x9n31nm3kxw8p00f86afv&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Propstore will hold preview exhibitions at their UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment from Tuesday 15th October to Friday 8th November 2024. The exhibitions will feature many lots from the auction, giving fans the opportunity to see props and costumes from the auction up close and ask questions to the specialists. Visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.Propstore will hold live-stream exhibition events in October and November via social media, with opportunities to see props from the auction up-close and ask questions of the auction staff.About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

