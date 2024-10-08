ALT Sports Data Announces Exclusive, Multi-Year Betting Data Partnership with Athletes Unlimited

Women’s professional sports are growing at an unprecedented rate, and Athletes Unlimited’s multi-discipline leagues provide an ideal platform for an innovative and immersive sports betting experience.” — Todd Ballard- Co-Founder/ CMO at ALT Sports Data

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT Sports Data, Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, alternative, and emerging sports, is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with Athletes Unlimited. As part of this globally exclusive deal, ALT Sports Data will serve as the official distributor of sports betting data for Athletes Unlimited's professional women’s sports leagues, including the AUSL (Pro Softball), Pro Basketball, Pro Volleyball, and Pro Lacrosse, further enhancing ALT Sports Data’s footprint in the sports data and betting markets.This partnership covers all four of Athletes Unlimited's sports, which included more than 125 live games in 2024 alone across the United States. Athletes Unlimited’s innovative player-centric model, featuring elite world-class athletes, provides a unique opportunity for ALT Sports Data to offer cutting-edge betting data solutions for sportsbooks.“As both women’s sports and sports betting increase in popularity, Athletes Unlimited is proud to expand our offerings in this area by working with ALT Sports Data to bring Athletes Unlimited data to more sports books both domestically and internationally,” said Nicole Pawlak, Senior Director of Special Projects, Athletes Unlimited.This partnership marks ALT Sports Data’s debut with a female-exclusive professional sports league.“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Athletes Unlimited,” said Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at ALT Sports Data. “Women’s professional sports are growing at an unprecedented rate, and Athletes Unlimited’s multi-discipline leagues provide an ideal platform for an innovative and immersive sports betting experience.”Launched in March 2020, Athletes Unlimited features the world’s best athletes competing across Softball, Indoor Volleyball, Basketball, and Lacrosse. The organization, led by Co-Founder and CEO Jon Patricof and Co-Founder Jonathan Soros, stands out for its commitment to athlete-driven decision-making through its Player Executive Committee, ensuring players have a say in shaping their leagues.ABOUT ALT SPORTS DATAALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, we enable them to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.Our official and exclusive league data rights power our proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, we provide real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.Further, our demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 75+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world’s largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, we efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. We further accelerate engagement via our owned media channel, NXTbets.com , to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.comABOUT ATHLETES UNLIMITEDNamed one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023, Athletes Unlimited is a new model of pro sports, where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports. Athletes Unlimited owns and operates professional women’s softball, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball leagues featuring world-class competition and fan experience, and stands out as an organization driven by the athletes that play in the leagues, with athlete representation on the company’s board of directors, each league led by a Player Executive Committee, and players sharing in long-term profits of the company, all while being proactive in shaping policies supporting the mothers that play in the league. Athletes Unlimited is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit AUProSports.com

