Williston Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1006937
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 26, 2024 / 1224 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Road, Town of Woodbury
VIOLATION: VAPO, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Darren Devine
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Grace Hurley
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Jack Travelstead
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Bryn Paul
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2024 at approximately 1224 hours, The Vermont State Police was notified that Darren Devine trespassed on two properties and violated a stalking order while on West Woodbury Road in the Town of Woodbury. Devine was later taken into custody by Capitol Police due to an unrelated arrest warrant and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 21, 2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 21, 2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.