Williston Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1006937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2024 / 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Road, Town of Woodbury

VIOLATION: VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Darren Devine                                               

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Grace Hurley

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Jack Travelstead

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Bryn Paul

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 26, 2024 at approximately 1224 hours, The Vermont State Police was notified that Darren Devine trespassed on two properties and violated a stalking order while on West Woodbury Road in the Town of Woodbury. Devine was later taken into custody by Capitol Police due to an unrelated arrest warrant and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 21, 2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 21, 2024 / 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

