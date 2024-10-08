Meet our member: Libby

My name is Libby Reichwald, I’m 57 years old and live in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire with my husband Simon, 20 year old daughter Lily, two border terriers Titch and Basil and my horse Prince. - Libby

I'm normally turbo woman with life. I had a very busy, physical job working on a private estate, as well as going to the gym, walking my dogs and riding my horse, so my life has been tipped upside down.

I was diagnosed on 18 January 2024 after misdiagnosis. I started 9 weekly chemo treatments on 9 February, had full debulking surgery on 15 April, where I was told I was NED, then 3 weeks later I was back onto 9 weekly chemo treatments.

It's been brutal to say the least. I'm very lucky to have the most whacky, caring oncologist and the chemo nurses are angels in blue.

How did you find out about Target Ovarian Cancer’s online community and digital support events? What emotions were you feeling at the time?

My diagnosis, like for all of us ladies, came as a total earth-shattering shock. From fear to disbelief, to what next and how am I going to get through this.

Having searched the internet, I came across Target Ovarian Cancer and joined both of the online community groups (In Touch and the Ovarian Cancer Community), which was like a big hug from people that understand.

There is no such thing as a silly question and it’s such a safe space to ask the hardest of things. I also joined In Touch for the resources and information.

How has being part of the online community helped you?

Both In Touch and the Ovarian Cancer Community have been such a support. I've also spoken with the Target Ovarian Cancer nurses who are so kind, supportive and caring.

Through the online community, I've made the most amazing friend who lives locally to me, so we chat on the phone and meet up!

I recently had my last chemo which I feel very bittersweet about. As I'm so used to the weekly routine of blood tests, oncology and chemo, I worry about this ending, but hopefully I'll find a new routine.

Have you told family, friends or anyone else about the support Target Ovarian Cancer offer?

I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t anxious or scared about the future. To be honest the thought of the cancer coming back sits on my shoulder all the time. I worry about my family, particularly my beautiful daughter, and am going to have to find a new way of living.

This is why I'm so glad I've found Target Ovarian Cancer for me and my whole family. My sister is a member of the Ovarian Cancer Community and finds it a huge help and I know there's always someone on there to listen, talk and share experiences.

What would you say to someone who was unsure about joining the online community?

I'd say to anyone thinking about or unsure about joining the online community...give it a go!

We're all different in our needs and it won’t be for everyone. You can just read the messages and gain information; you don’t have to join in or respond.

You can be anonymous if you want or jump right in! It feels amazing to be understood, listened to, supported, and most of all be with a group of ladies all fighting to live our new version of our best lives.

