Habitat and Water Quality Committee to meet Oct. 16
The Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Oct.16 at 6 p.m. at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office. Also, the meeting will be livestreamed to YouTube.
The meeting is open to the public and in-person public comment will be accepted during the meeting.
The committee will receive a presentation on submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) and North Carolina’s management framework. The committee will also receive a presentation on a current data visualization project from the Division’s Habitat Enhancement programs.
Click here for a full meeting agenda and YouTube link.
For more information, contact Jesse.Bissette@deq.nc.gov or call 252-515-5530.
