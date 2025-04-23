N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet May 7-8
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet May 7-8 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
The committee meetings will be held May 7. The full commission meeting will be held May 8. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website.
Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2cd4479e5f7fabc749b94fba2120cbe2
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2439 181 1861
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf97912be69c43bd9c85f72adf4fdc061
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2438 725 0534
Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.