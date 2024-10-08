Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction

Ian Hawkins, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) materials engineering supervisor, was recently accepted into the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fellow Program coordinated by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCAD) during an award ceremony held at NAVAIR headquarters in Pawtuxet River, Md.

“This award recognizes the technical accomplishments over my career to improve capability and readiness,” said Hawkins. “The results of my efforts are due to the teams and great teammates I’ve been lucky to work with. I was fortunate to be in positions where I could guide teams on engineering projects and programs to achieve safety and readiness goals for the Navy. Additionally, I’ve been fortunate to work on national efforts with my NAWCAD and FRC counterparts and on international efforts with our ally partners.”

Introduced in the 1980s, the Fellows Program became a NAVAIR program in the 2000s, and NAWCAD re-established it in 2021 after a three-year pause in inductions. Inductees into the Fellow Program are nominated and selected by a team of peers based on their tenure and technical accomplishments in safety and readiness. The program is unique in that it does not have senior leadership.

The Fellow Program has three levels of prestige: Associate Fellows, or the first tier, make up the top three percent of scientists and engineers at NAVAIR. Fellows, the second tier, represents the top three-quarters of a percent and is the level Hawkins has achieved. Finally, Esteemed Fellows make up the top one-quarter of a percent. Each level pulls new members from the tier below, and members are inducted by majority vote.

Hawkins’ primary discipline is nondestructive inspection, or the examination of aircraft and components that does not require taking them apart.

“It’s a privilege to work for the Navy, and I feel like I need to do more and more every day, and that’s the main reason I’m here,” said Hawkins.

