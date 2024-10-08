Fleet Readiness Center Southeast inducts first F-35B aircraft and F135 power module for depot-level work

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) achieved two significant milestones in the same week by inducting its first F-35B Lightning II and F135 power module (PM), one of five major modules of the F-35 propulsion system.

The F-35B, which came from the Flying Leathernecks of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 (VMFA-122), based out of Yuma, Arizona, arrived at FRCSE on Aug. 7 and the F135 PM on Aug. 9.

"This is a historic time for FRC Southeast," said FRCSE's Commanding Officer, Capt. Al Palmer. "Between welcoming the first F-35 airframe and receiving the first F135 power module, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Inducting these products propels FRCSE into a new era of depot-level maintenance and paves the way for current and next-generation products."

The timing of the airframe and engine inductions was purely coincidental. However, the back-to-back arrivals were indicative of the progress and effort the command put into preparing to work on these fifth-generation assets.

While the first F135 PM will go through the planned maintenance process, -- disassembly, inspection, repair and reassembly -- with an expected completion date of May 2025, the F-35 line is a corrosion speed line designed to quickly and efficiently locate corrosion and address any discovered problem areas.

"Hitting that 60-day target will allow us to return one aircraft this fiscal year and up to 16 aircraft next fiscal year," said Savanna Massey, FRCSE's F-35 production line deputy director. "We'll eventually get to a cycle where we induct one and return one back to the fleet at the same time. It's a corrosion speed line, so speed will be the name of the game, but without sacrificing quality."

The F-35 induction is part of a more significant effort to support corrosion mitigation efforts for the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) through a process called Production Asset Inspection Requirement (PAIR). FRCSE artisans will conduct these inspections on targeted areas of the aircraft where corrosion may be taking place.

"A PAIR-II inspection consists of artisans removing a number of panels from the aircraft and inspecting the substructure," said Tim Duncan, FRCSE’s F-35 general foreman. "If we find corrosion present, we will remove it, treat the aircraft's surface and reinstall the panels."

Preparation for the highly technical jet began years ago with the establishment of the F-35 product line in 2022 and the command's activation as an F135 Department of Defense second depot source of repair (DSOR) in 2020. However, both teams had to undergo extensive training to accommodate the new products.

Since the F-35 line was established, the 60 artisans and support staff have not only received extensive education and training on the aircraft's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), surface coatings and other areas, but have also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the F-35 community by traveling to various USMC squadrons and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), which has been the lead Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) site for F-35 organic depot-level maintenance since 2013.

"Being part of the team that established the F-35 line here at FRC Southeast gives the artisans a sense of ownership," said Brandon Smith, an FRCSE F-35 work lead. "This being a new aircraft and corrosion line for the command, there weren't any examples for us to utilize, so the team was empowered to collect data and implement best practices from other sites."

While the command is excited to receive the fifth-generation aircraft, a shortened timeline meant overcoming hurdles – challenges that the F-35 production line team took in stride.

"The F-35, being a fifth-generation aircraft, comes with a whole new set of security requirements, which we typically haven't had to engage here at FRC Southeast while working on some of the legacy platforms," said Bruce Crooke, FRCSE’s F-35 Production Line Director. "So, there was a learning curve. There are requirements for controlled entry points at the aircraft and electronic security systems that monitor and measure the vibrations of the fencing. There will be visual barriers to prevent seeing the aircraft when it's opened and panels removed since there are security concerns there as well.”

Simultaneously, the F135 team has had to conduct extensive training and overcame obstacles to get their team ready to work on this complex engine.

"Since being named a DSOR, FRCSE F135 artisans successfully executed over 2,600 qualification requirements shared across the Power Module and Mini Modules," said Aaron Powers, FRCSE's F135 product line deputy director. "This ensured that FRCSE had a proficient and qualified labor force to execute the newly established workload. The first qualification evolution trained and qualified 23 primary artisans and support group personnel, and this is the team who will execute the initial production workload."

As a result of the hard work and preparation to perform maintenance on next-generation components, the F135 team expects huge milestones in the future.

"We expect F135 production to ramp up through 2034 to the max production requirement, or roughly 600 Mini Modules and 120 Power Modules per year, correlating to about 600,000 man-hours," said Richard Eveson, FRCSE's F135 product line director.

From the moment the Lightning II landed on the flight line at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and taxied toward the ground crew, to the uncrating of the first F135 PM in front of a skilled group of prepared artisans, a surge of tangible excitement has spread through the command.

"This milestone belongs to all of us," said Palmer. "Thank you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to our mission, which has undoubtedly led us to this historic moment.”

As FRCSE looks to the future amid ever-changing fleet requirements, it’s clear that the command will continue to adapt to support military readiness with unwavering dedication and perseverance.

About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.