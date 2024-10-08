Debtosh Chakrabarti’s Desalination Patent: A Vital Innovation to Tackle the Global Water Crisis

PMC Group of Companies proudly acknowledges the increasing relevance of Debtosh Chakrabarti’s U.S. Patent No. 5,679,254.

MARGATE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMC Group of Companies proudly acknowledges the increasing relevance of Debtosh Chakrabarti’s U.S. Patent No. 5,679,254 , a breakthrough in desalination technology that uses nonionic surfactants to purify seawater. As the global water crisis intensifies, Chakrabarti’s innovation provides a timely and efficient solution to meet the world’s rising water demand.The 2023 U.N. World Water Development Report estimates that up to 3 billion people face water shortages globally. This number is expected to rise, especially in urban areas, unless international cooperation and new technologies are adopted to address the issue. The report also reveals that 2 billion people (26% of the global population) currently lack access to safe drinking water, while 3.6 billion (46%) are without safely managed sanitation. This worsening crisis makes Chakrabarti’s patented process highly significant in today’s world.Chakrabarti’s desalination method offers a sustainable and scalable approach to extracting salt from seawater by leveraging nonionic surfactants and temperature-controlled phase separation. This process can produce large quantities of potable water more efficiently than conventional methods, which is crucial for regions suffering from severe water shortages.Key Benefits of Chakrabarti’s Desalination Technology:Efficiency: The use of surfactants allows for more effective separation of salt from water compared to traditional methods.Sustainability: Unlike other desalination techniques, Chakrabarti’s approach reduces energy consumption and has a lower environmental impact.Scalability: This method can be applied on a large scale, making it suitable for cities and regions facing water crisis.As the effects of climate change and population growth continue to strain the world’s water resources, Chakrabarti’s patented technology is a game-changer for global water security. By providing a new means of producing clean water, this innovation addresses the urgent need for sustainable solutions that can mitigate the crisis.

