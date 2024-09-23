29th Annual Moorestown Education Foundation Golf Outing at The Legacy Club at Woodcrest in Cherry Hill, NJ

This is an excellent opportunity for local businesses and individuals to show their support for the MEF and the Moorestown Township Public Schools.

MORRESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Moorestown Education Foundation (MEF), led by board President Debtosh Chakrabarti, is excited to announce its 29th Annual Golf Outing, to be held at The Legacy Club at Woodcrest in Cherry Hill, NJ. This highly anticipated event offers a prime opportunity for local businesses and individuals to network while supporting the Moorestown Education Foundation and the Moorestown Township Public Schools.Under the leadership of Debtosh Chakrabarti, MEF continues to champion the educational development of students in the community, and this golf outing serves as a vital fundraising event.“We are grateful for the generosity of our sponsors and participants over the years, and we encourage both new and returning supporters to take part in this year’s event,” said Debtosh Chakrabarti.To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit this link https://moorestowneducationfoundation.org/registration/ or click the "Register Here" button on our website.For immediate inquiries, please contact us at MEF@MTPS.com.Golf OutingDateMonday, October 7, 2024, 1PM ShotgunFormatGolf Team ScramblePrizesGolf awards for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams and on-course contest winnersContestsLongest DriveClosest to the PinStraightest DriveHole in OneGolf Schedule11:30 AM - Player Registration & Driving Range1:00 PM - Shotgun Start & Tournament Play Begins5:30 PM - Appetizers, Dinner, Live & silent Auction, & Awards

