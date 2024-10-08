SCDSS Awarded Additional Preschool Development Renewal Grant

October 8, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) Division of Early Care and Education is excited to receive a three-year Preschool Development Renewal Grant for $8 million for each year of the grant award. This significant grant will further enhance the state’s early care and education system and support children, families, and the early care and education (ECE) workforce across South Carolina.

"We are thrilled to receive this renewal grant, which allows us to continue critical work for the children and families of South Carolina," said DSS State Director Michael Leach. "With this funding, we can continue to strengthen the support systems that empower families, equip our workforce, and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive."

The Preschool Development Renewal Grant will help update South Carolina’s statewide comprehensive needs assessment, focusing on key areas including:

Improving the quality and availability of ECE services for underserved children

Supporting family decision-making related to ECE

Evaluating ECE workforce compensation, benefits, and mental health needs

Providing mental and behavioral health supports for children

Enhancing the identification and delivery of services to young children with disabilities

Services will build on existing work that maximizes family participation and engagement, the birth-through-5 workforce, and quality improvements.

This three-year funding grant, with the state receiving $8 million each year for early education activities, is a direct result of the dedicated planning and follow through of DSS professionals working in the early education space along with partners including the SC Head Start Collaboration Office and SC First Steps.

