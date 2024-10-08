Umalusi briefs media on the state of readiness of 2024 exams, 11 Oct

Umalusi invites the media to the briefing on the State of Readiness (SoR) of the public (DBE and DHET) and private (IEB and SACAI) assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2024 end of year national examinations.

The media briefing will also be used to provide an update on the (a) accreditation status of online schools and (b) the arrests made in connection with fraudulent certificates.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 11 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.

Live Streaming: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UmalusiRSA

