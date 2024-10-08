UAE Resident Maria Conceição on the Verge of Becoming the First Portuguese Woman to Complete the Explorer’s Grand Slam

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Conceição, a long-time UAE resident, is set to make history as she embarks on the final step of an extraordinary journey. Today, 8 October, Maria leaves Dubai to summit Puncak Jaya in Indonesia, the highest peak in Oceania, marking the last climb she needs to complete the prestigious Explorer’s Grand Slam. Upon reaching the summit, Maria will become the first Portuguese woman to achieve this remarkable feat.The Explorer’s Grand Slam is one of the most challenging accomplishments in the world of extreme adventure, requiring participants to summit the highest peaks on all seven continents (the Seven Summits) and ski to both the North and South Poles. As of 2023, fewer than 75 people have ever completed the full Grand Slam, and only 15 of them were women.Maria’s journey has been full of historic firsts. In July 2024, she became the first Portuguese woman to summit K2, the second-highest mountain in the world at 8,611 metres, located in Pakistan. K2 is known as one of the most dangerous and challenging climbs, and her success further highlights her strength and determination.Reflecting on her journey, Maria said: “The Explorer’s Grand Slam has been a dream of mine for years. To think that I’m just one climb away from completing this journey feels surreal. It’s been an uphill battle both literally and figuratively, but every step forward has been worth it. I hope my story encourages others to push beyond their own limits and show that anything is possible with persistence and passion.”Maria has already completed the North Pole and South Pole ski expeditions and successfully summited Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe) and Vinson Massif (Antarctica). Now, all that remains is Puncak Jaya.Her journey has not been without challenges. After a severe knee injury during a previous attempt to summit Denali in 2018, Maria faced a long and difficult recovery. Dr. Anna Zickerman of UPANDRUNNING, who led Maria’s rehabilitation, said: “Maria’s resilience is unmatched. Every day she fought through the pain to return to her training, and she never gave up. The journey has been far from easy, but she has an incredible spirit that has carried her through the toughest of times.”With the Grand Slam and Puncak Jaya in sight, Maria is on the verge of making history. Her relentless drive and determination serve as a powerful reminder that with enough grit and passion, even the most daunting goals are within reach.For more information on Maria Conceição’s journey and her future endeavours, visit https://www.mariadaconceicao.com (ends)About Maria ConceiçãoMaria Conceição is a trailblazing adventurer, philanthropist, and athlete who has achieved a remarkable 10 Guinness World Records, including records for running ultra-marathons and completing Ironman Triathlons, despite having no formal background in sports. She became the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest and to reach both the North and South Poles. As a UAE resident, Maria’s dedication to pushing human limits is matched by her humanitarian work. She has received numerous accolades for her achievements, including international awards for her charitable initiatives and her incredible athletic feats. Now, Maria stands on the verge of making history once again as she prepares to become the first Portuguese woman to complete the prestigious Explorer’s Grand Slam—a testament to her relentless spirit and determination.

