Brenda Boral Embraces a New Beginning After 13 Years at Boral Agency
After 13 impactful years, Brenda Boral embarks on an exciting new chapter, leaving behind a legacy of passion and success at Boral Agenc
A Remarkable Journey
In 2010, Brenda joined forces with her sister, Patricia Boral, to launch Boral Agency, a Houston-based digital marketing firm that has since become a leader in creating high-impact strategies for businesses across industries. From building compelling brand identities to driving growth through innovative digital marketing campaigns, Brenda has been integral to the agency’s success.
Reflecting on her time with the agency, Brenda shared:
"I’m deeply thankful to my sister, Patricia, for believing in us and inviting me to create something truly special together 13 years ago. Co-founding Boral Agency has been a journey filled with unforgettable moments, joy, and growth. I will forever cherish the incredible clients we've served, the talented team we've built, and the bond we've shared as sisters and partners. Although saying goodbye is difficult, my heart is full of gratitude and excitement for the new path ahead. I can't wait to share what's next with all of you. Stay connected, and thank you for being a part of this wonderful chapter in my life."
What’s Next for Boral Agency
As Brenda steps into her new adventure, Boral Agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions remains unwavering. Patricia Boral will continue to lead the agency, ensuring clients continue to receive the outstanding service and creativity that have become the firm’s hallmark.
Stay Tuned
Brenda is excited to share her next professional move in the near future. Stay tuned to Boral Agency’s website and social media channels for updates on what's coming next. In the meantime, the agency remains fully committed to delivering creative, results-driven marketing strategies for businesses in Houston and beyond.
