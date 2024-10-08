Finance One Limited (now part of LHK Group), Partners with OpenDialog AI to Revolutionise Customer Interactions

OpenDialog logo

We are thrilled to collaborate with LHK Group to bring cutting-edge AI agents to the Financial Services and Insurance industry.” — Danny Major, Chief Customer Officer at OpenDialog

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finance One, a leading Financial Services Company is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OpenDialog AI to significantly enhance customer interactions across its service offerings. This initial rollout will focus on enhancing the Mortgage qualification process, with plans for broader implementation across the LHK Group, including insurance use cases, in the near future.

By integrating OpenDialog’s sophisticated AI agents, Finance One aims to empower its clients with the ability to self-serve mortgage application-related information, pre-qualification steps and manage enquiries seamlessly. OpenDialog’s AI agent will provide a more efficient and personalised service experience, aligning with Finance One’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

"We are excited to integrate OpenDialog's advanced AI capabilities into our customer service operations," said Ros Scally, Operations Director at LHK Group. "This implementation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our services. It will allow streamlined communication and 24/7 accessibility, ensuring a seamless client experience.”

OpenDialog AI's agents, known for their sophisticated and contextual conversational capabilities, will help Finance One meet the evolving needs of its clients while supporting its strategic goals of innovation and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with LHK Group to bring cutting-edge AI agents to the Financial Services and Insurance industry," said Danny Major, Chief Customer Officer at OpenDialog AI. "Our technology is designed to provide a superior client experience, enabling users to access information through intuitive and natural conversations. This partnership not only enhances client satisfaction but also supports LHK Group’s strategic goals of innovation and operational efficiency."

The integration of OpenDialog AI within Finance One's mortgage division will complement traditional client engagement channels, offering a streamlined and user-friendly approach to managing mortgage enquiries. With a strategic focus on innovation and efficiency, LHK Group is poised to set a new standard in the Financial Services and Insurance sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.