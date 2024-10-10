Vision Inc., which operates “GLOBAL WiFi®,” has launched “Japan Destinations,”

Japan Destinations Japan Destinations1 Explore Wonderland Japan! All Over Japan Vision

a travel brand for inbound tourists, and started providing travel planning and arrangement services to Japan for the whole world.

JAPAN, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President, Representative Director and COO: Kenji Ota, hereinafter Vision) has launched a brand website “Japan Destinations” (https://japan-destinations.com) on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 0:00 (Japan time) and started a new DMC service that further expands the Land Operating Service (hereinafter the Service) that has been undertaken since 2023.

A DMC (Destination Management Company) is a travel agency specializing in the region that is familiar with regional tourism assets, works with related organizations to utilize and promote them, designs, manages, and develops resources to make the destination more attractive from the customer’s perspective.

Vision plans and develops tours, destinations, and activities throughout Japan using unique methods and extensive marketing knowledge, and aims to provide valuable Japan travel experiences for inbound tourists considering a visit to Japan.

Background of Brand Building for Japan Visits

According to estimates by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of foreign visitors to Japan in July 2024 reached 3,292,500 (up 10.1% from 2019), the highest number ever for a single month. The government also aims to quickly achieve a target of more than 5 trillion yen in spending on travel to Japan by 2025, and Japan’s inbound tourism industry is experiencing significant growth.

On the other hand, the forms of travel to Japan and the needs of inbound tourists are diversifying, and travel agencies with DMC functions are required to provide fresh and flexible services to meet the different travel styles in each country.

Therefore, Vision launched the Service as a part of its Glamping and Tourism Business in 2023, utilizing its Type 1 Travel Agency (Registered travel agency with the Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency No. 2075). We have already developed business partners in 15 countries and have welcomed customers from oversea.

In addition, we have launched a brand “Japan Destinations” to provide more attractive travel to Japan through the Service. We will grow the Service into one that can provide a variety of tours, destinations, and activities to customers from more countries, focusing on the issue of overtourism in Japan due to the rapid increase in inbound tourists as well as on regional revitalization.

Inquiries regarding the use of the Service

Website： https://japan-destinations.com/

Vision Inc. Inbound Tourism Department (Japan Destinations)

About Japan Destinations

With “Explore Wonderland Japan!” as a statement, the Service enriches overseas sales, information dissemination, and product planning functions in addition to the existing Land Operating Business. We will focus on the development and growth of the DMC model, which is needed around the world to meet the rapidly increasing demand for inbound tourism in Japan, including among overseas travel agents and tour operators.

【Advantages for overseas clients using “Japan Destinations”】

1. Lower costs than individual arrangements

The Service reduces costs by making all the necessary reservations for hotels, activities, transportation, guides, etc. for their trip to Japan.

2. Rapid planning and presentation of attractive content to customers

We plan trips throughout Japan according to the way they enjoy Japan and their travel styles, and always provide fresh and attractive content.

3. Reduction of arrangement labor through one-stop service

The Service reduces the labor required to make individual reservations for travel from abroad.

4. Quick local response in case of emergency

If customers using the Service encounter any problems during their stay in Japan, our staff in Japan will follow up the customer to resolve the problem quickly.

5. Catching up on local trends and niche tourism information

We will continuously disseminate to the world the information collected from Vision’s network, including new tourist destinations in Japan and hidden tourism assets that have not yet been picked up.

【DMC model of “Japan Destinations”】

Destinations and activities handled by Vision will be posted and marketed on the website as they become available.

Official website： https://japan-destinations.com

Vision Inc. Company Profile

With the corporate philosophy of “To contribute to the global information and communications revolution” and slogan of “More vision, more success,” Vision provides services primarily in the information and communications field and makes decisions with a clear vision to help customers achieve greater success.

・Trade Name： Vision Inc.

・Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code： 9416)

・Representative： President, Representative Director and COO Kenji Ota

・Headquarters： Shinjuku East Side Square 8F, 6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku,

Tokyo 160-0022, Japan

・Incorporated： December 2001 （Established June 1995）

・Capital： 2,583,000,000 yen

・Homepage： https://www.vision-net.co.jp/en

・IR Information： https://www.vision-net.co.jp/en/ir_information.html

・Businesses：

1. GLOBAL WiFi

International / Domestic (Japan)

2. Information and Communications Service

Fixed-line telecommunications service / Mobile communications service / Broadband service Office automation equipment service / Internet media services

3. Glamping and Tourism

4. Others

