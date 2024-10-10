Maverick Power Wins First Place in the Dallas Business Journal Fast 50 Awards with 5,789% 3-Year Revenue Growth

Maverick Power ranked #1 in Dallas Business Journal's Fast 50, showcasing an impressive 5,789% growth, setting new industry standards. Maverick Power becomes the first mid-market manufacturing company to win the Dallas Business Journal's Fast 50 award for 2024, highlighting their exceptional growth and industry leadership.

We launched Maverick Power just before COVID, during one of the toughest times. Despite the challenges, we ended 2023 with over $100 million in revenue, ensuring even greater future growth.” — Tom Currier, CEO and President of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, PAKISTAN, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power , a power distribution equipment manufacturing company, has been named the #1 mid-market company in the Dallas Business Journal Fast 50 Awards , owing to a remarkable 5,788.9% revenue growth during 2020-2023. This achievement positions Maverick Power more than three times ahead of its competitor, which reported a 1,491.35% growth rate.Maverick Power not only claimed the top spot, but it also became the first manufacturing company to achieve this recognition in the Fast 50 Awards’ history. The company’s exceptional success is also driving local economic growth by contributing to the development of job opportunities in Collin County, and across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.The Dallas Business Journal Fast 50 Awards list the top 50 mid-market fastest growing companies in the Dallas Fort Worth area, based on revenue growth over a period of three years. Winning this award with a 5,788.9% growth rate has helped Maverick Power redefine what growth can look like in the manufacturing sector especially when it comes to the power distribution industry.Maverick Power’s win is a result of its commitment to agility, innovation and customer-focused solutions. In a complex industry dominated by one-size-fits-all solutions, Maverick Power is revolutionizing power distribution through customized power solutions that meet the unique requirements of its clients, at a fast pace.After winning this prestigious award, Maverick Power has set a new standard for innovation in the industry which means that clients can continue to expect more innovative solutions and top-tier service, as the company moves forward with its mission.About Maverick PowerFounded in 2020, Maverick Power manufactures power distribution solutions for various industries with a focus on data centers. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Maverick Power is dedicated to boosting both the industry and the community through job creation and economic growth, with additional facilities in Plano, Garland, and Phoenix supporting its mission.For more information, visit https://maverickpwr.com/ or contact at (972) 499 - 4040.

