Cynthia Coufal Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lives of teenagers, between childhood and adulthood, is certainly one most adults yearn for. Kids don’t have to worry about paying bills and doing taxes, their lives are marked by social events, posting Instagram photos, pep rallies, adventures, cheerleading, their first kiss, eating as much pizza and chocolate as they want, and always daydreaming of the future. We would “kill” to have their fresh -faced youth, and being able to drive a car without having to pay the insurance. You get the picture. But along with the “good life” comes the challenges, social pressure, self-doubt, heartaches, and growing pains that can lead to high anxiety and self-doubt. Parents do what they can to be there for their kids, but living in a power-driven, hustle culture of jam packed schedules may not allow them the time to spend with them. Fortunately, there are highly qualified professional Life coach specifically for teenagers who can.

A popular much loved former high school counselor, Cynthia understands how navigating life’s challenges overwhelming and downright frustrating for youngsters can be. Faced with a myriad of challenges that come with growing up from the societal pressures, dating, academic struggles, the use of social media, and family life, and it goes on an on.

These factors can deeply affect a teen’s confidence and sense of self-worth. Through Cynthia’s unique evidence-based coaching, she helps teens explore the root cause of their anxiety, challenge negative thoughts, strengthen resilience, and improve their overall mental well-being. All this without telling them what to do, but encouraging to look within and find their own solutions and strategies. By supporting and mentoring teenagers, she helps them develop key coping strategies and manage the anxiety and stress that have been holding them back so they can show up as the extraordinary men and woman she knows they are capable of being.

Anxiety levels, since the pandemic, have skyrocketed. Feeling anxious is natural and healthy but getting stuck in overwhelming sorrow is not, and left unresolved can manifest into long term health problems. Working with Cynthia, teens will discover that analyzing themselves is a self -affirming, thought provoking journey.

She says while teenagers may put on a happy face like they are innately happy, they may be silently suffering as they are often reluctant to open up to their parents, she helps to identify the root causes of their pain and she takes a holistic approach to address them head on.

Cythia offers a 12-week coaching package develop key coping strategies to manage stress which includes embracing emotional freedom, understanding and empowering, and reclaiming control step by step.

Cynthia is also the host of podcast The Teen Anxiety Maze which offers ongoing support on teen anxiety and helping them develop a healthy mindset.

For more information, visit https://www.betterregulatethannever.com/

