Finding for Recovery of $69,698.48 Issued Against Former Sylvania Township Officer Over Insurance Premiums Paid for Second Spouse

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $69,698.48 was issued Tuesday against a former Sylvania Township police officer, who improperly added a second wife to his township health insurance coverage.

The finding against Robert Austin was included in an audit of the Sylvania Township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors confirmed that Austin was married in Las Vegas in November 2014, while he was employed by the Sylvania Township Police Department. However, he was still legally married to another woman until May of 2015, making the November 2014 nuptials invalid.

Still, Austin requested and was approved for a change in township health insurance to add the second woman as his spouse for coverage. Sylvania Township paid $134,862.16 for employee plus spouse coverage from Jan. 1, 2016, through May 2, 2023, though the second woman was not eligible for the health insurance plan.

Austin was eligible for coverage only for himself, leading to an overpayment of $69,698.48 in premiums by the township.

Austin resigned from his position with the Sylvania Township Police Department in May 2023.

