Depositphotos and VistaCreate launch the Creative Suite API—a Bespoke Solution for the Martech Industry

Depositphotos and VistaCreate launched Creative Suite API, a modular all-in-one solution with a powerful set of features that cover full-cycle content creation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depositphotos, the world’s leading stock content library with over 300M+ files, and VistaCreate, an all-in-one graphic design, photo, and video editor, are excited to introduce their new solution for businesses—Creative Suite API.

Created with partnership values in mind, its features—an intuitive graphic design editor, a 300M+ stock content library, and a powerful set of AI-based tools—are tailored to align with your business objectives perfectly. Whether you need to speed up time to market, automate your workflow, elevate customer experience, or stand out among competitors, the bespoke solution behind Creative Suite API has it all.

As 2025 is nearing, it's time to elevate your strategy and drive business growth, with Depositphotos and VistaCreate as your ultimate partners in this venture.

Empower your business with Creative Suite API

API integrations are becoming more in demand among martech and web-to-print companies striving to scale quickly and smoothly, and the Depositphotos and VistaCreate solution is here to level up the game.

The modular all-in-one suite unites a powerful set of features that cover full-cycle content creation. They provide businesses with tools to help customers create standout visuals—all without leaving their platform. From professionally created, ready-to-use graphic templates and a vast stock content library to AI-powered tools that eliminate boring and repetitive tasks, users get more time for creativity. At the same time, API partners get to enjoy the bespoke solution, paying only for what they need.

“In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses are constantly seeking ways to innovate and stay ahead. We launched the Creative Suite API to help them do just that, providing a solution that empowers companies to enhance their products and services without the burden of developing complex creative tools from scratch. By offering access to our vast content library, intuitive design editor, and cutting-edge AI tools, we're enabling businesses to focus on their core competencies while giving their users the power to design stunning visuals with minimal effort.

This API suite is more than just a set of tools. It's a catalyst for innovation in the martech industry, allowing companies to differentiate themselves and meet their customers' growing demand for integrated creative solutions. Our goal is to level the playing field, enabling businesses of all sizes to leverage advanced creative capabilities and compete effectively in today's visually-driven marketplace.”

—Alina Volchek, General Manager at Depositphotos & VistaCreate

Creative Suite API features the following: VistaCreate graphic design editor with 200K+ ready-to-use templates in 80+ digital and print formats; Depositphotos stock content library with 300M+ images, videos, and music files; AI Image Generator to create commercially safe and exclusively licensed images from simple text prompts, accompanied by an AI-based toolset including Image and Video Background Remover, Object Replacer, People Modificator, Image Upscaler, and more.

Get started with Creative Suite API now

Say hello to a new era of creativity and take your business to the next level with a solution available to companies of all sizes. Discover more features and details on the Creative Suite API website, and don’t hesitate to complete the request form. A team representative will contact you shortly to guide you through the new Depositphotos and VistaCreate products. Let’s create amazing things together!

About Depositphotos and VistaCreate

Depositphotos is a stock content library with over 300 million royalty-free image, video, and music files. The platform brings trending, high-quality, and licensed content to 42 million creators around the world. The company headquarters are in New York, with offices in Kyiv, Milan, and Limassol.

VistaCreate is an all-in-one graphic design, photo, and video editor with a vast content library of 200K+ templates and 70M+ royalty-free files. VistaCreate is one of the Vista family of products and services. Together with VistaPrint, 99designs by Vista, and Vista x Wix, we share the journey to becoming the expert design and marketing partner to small business.

