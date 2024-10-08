EUROLLS ANNOUNCES CHINA’S DRIVING ROLE, RAILZ (CEO): 'CHINA AND USA TWO STRATEGIC POLES'

'CHINA AND USA TWO STRATEGIC POLES FOR EUROLLS'” — Renato Railz Ceo Eurolls

SHANGHAI, CINA, CHINA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renato Railz, president of the multinational metalworking company Eurolls draws attention to the centrality of relations with China for companies that have business and commercial relationships with Asia. It does so, after participating in Shanghai, at the Wire and Tube 2024: international event that brings to China the entire steel supply chain: from raw material to all stages of production, in the various production clusters.'Eurolls has a subsidiary in Shanghai led by the Italian-Chinese Francesco Onofrio - explains Railz - we have been working with the Asian country for 20 years now because it is always decisive on the international financial balance board. The Chinese market is as good as the rest of the world, from the point of view of its potential. It is necessary to be there. It is our country’s duty to make accurate decisions and prepare for good continuation of good relations, including institutional relations with China. We look to the future in a broad, visionary perspective. Let’s not close.We are fighting in a globalized world, it is necessary to keep the bar straight to maintain a balance, and not trigger tensions that aggravate a geopolitical situation, already difficult in itself'concludes the metal magnate.Eurolls accounts for almost 80% of exports, and the Chinese branch has revenues of 2 million euros. Eurolls China was awarded at the Wire and Tube 2024 fair in Shanghai, China, for its 20 years of presence at the Chinese exhibition, which sees exhibitors from all over the world. This prize comes unexpectedly, we are here at the fair for over twenty years with our Chinese subsidiary, because it is from China that often you can sense new market trends, in terms of products and raw materials.This year is an amazing edition for the new materials brought by the Chinese. They teach us to be innovative, because, on the other hand, they can not succumb or lose ground to the U.S. So, China is always at the highest point of innovation, just as in the USA', explains and concludes Renato Railz, president of Eurolls.Eurolls will be attending the Fabtech trade fair in Orlando, USA, from 15 to 17 October.

