ITALIAN COMPANY ALFA SISTEMI ANNOUNCES BRAND AWARNESS MISSION TO THAILAND

The “mission to Thailand” falls almost five years after ‘Alfa Thailand’ was established.

'The company, is looking to the future and to growth, and the sense of the recent trip was to accelerate the process of “brand awareness” with an event dedicated to the issues of digital transition'” — Federica Meroi, executive partner Alfa Sistemi

UDINE, UDINE, ITALY, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Brand awarness' mission for Alfa Sistemi in Thailand. The Italian technology company, with headquarters in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy, and a subsidiary in Bangkok, opened five years ago, organized an event at its Thai offices dedicated to digital transition issues, topics felt in Thai, as in Italy.'The “mission to Thailand” falls almost five years after Alfa Thailand was established. It can therefore be said to inaugurate a new phase in the development of the company, which was established in early 2020 to give on-site support, in local languages and time zones, to Thai - and in general APAC-area - branches of major client companies on their information systems,' stressed Federica Meroi, executive officer of Alfa Sistemi.'Today, the company, is looking to the future and to growth, and the sense of the recent trip was to accelerate the process of “brand awareness” with an event dedicated to the issues of digital transition, which is a demand felt by Thai companies, as well as Italian ones.The event was made possible by a close synergy with the Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce (TICC), of which Alfa Thailand is a member and which is a reference reality for companies, Italian but not only, in the country. In fact, the event was attended by c_levels of Thai subsidiaries of Italian parent companies, but also by Thai companies, a first sign that issues such as digitization of business processes, IoT, AI and ERP are on the agenda of companies from all over the world. From different sectors, from complex manufacturing, to food, to facility management' concludes Meroi.This first step will be just the first in a series of initiatives aimed at making Alfa Thailand's presence known in the marketplace, which extends and reinforces Alfa Sistemi Group's mission: to be close to customers when and where they need it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.