Kevin Harrington Collaborates with Brian Will in "Many Paths To Profit" – A Game-Changing Business Blueprint

FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank™" investor Kevin Harrington is excited to announce the release of his newest book, "Many Paths To Profit." In this innovative work, Harrington partners with 15 industry experts to deliver a comprehensive roadmap for entrepreneurs striving to grow their businesses.Among these key contributors is Brian Will, who brings his specialized knowledge to the table, adding immense value to this transformative guide. Together, they offer readers practical strategies to elevate their success in the competitive business world.Kevin Harrington highlighted the value of this collaboration, saying, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. 'Many Paths To Profit' is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."This book provides readers with practical strategies currently being used by successful entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. It covers essential topics like marketing, sales, leadership, and innovation, making it an invaluable resource for business owners at any stage of their journey.Other notable contributors include:Heather BachChristopher LopezDr. Michelle SandsDr. Justin BrownFilip LundstedtDr. Tammy TuckerIan FluhlerRafik MooreJulie EdmondsKen CoxJustin DayJacine GreenwoodCharles O'RourkeBeth FischerMany Paths To Profit is a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader within the entrepreneurial community. The book will be available nationwide through Amazon™ and leading bookstores, making it accessible to aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike.For more information about "Many Paths To Profit" and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the coauthors, visit www.manypathstoprofits.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark Tank" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Brian Will:Brian Will is a Fractional COO, a two-time Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and a leading consultant in sales and sales management training. Throughout his dynamic career, Brian has founded seven different companies across four distinct industries including two venture capital exits and one private equity exit. In Brian’s current ventures, he is proud to be at the helm of a flourishing chain of restaurants and a growing portfolio of residential and commercial real estate. In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Brian is a member of the city council in Alpharetta, Georgia.

