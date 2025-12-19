Jacob Callahan Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Callahan, founder of J. Callahan Concrete and U.S. Marine veteran, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that highlights veterans who have transformed military discipline, faith, and service into purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Callahan shares how transitioning from the Marines to entrepreneurship pushed him to redefine leadership without rank, build strong teams from the ground up, and grow a construction company rooted in integrity and service. He explores why investing in people matters more than rapid growth, how faith guides decision-making under pressure, and how J. Callahan Concrete has become a platform for community impact beyond the jobsite.“Real leadership is built on integrity, hard work, and a willingness to serve others before yourself,” said Callahan.Jacob’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jacob-callahan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.