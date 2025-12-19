Zeb Whitehead Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeb Whitehead, founder of Zeb Whitehead High Performance Life Coaching and a former U.S. Navy Deep Sea Diver (Navy Special Forces), will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veteran leaders who turn adversity into purpose-driven impact.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Whitehead shares the hard-earned lessons behind his “failure and comeback” story—opening up about military experiences, alcoholism, loss, and rebuilding life after divorce, homelessness, and multiple failed businesses. Today, he helps veterans, first responders, and high performers transition into “normal life” without losing their edge—guiding clients to rebuild identity, strengthen mindset, and create purpose-driven success without sacrificing the relationships that matter most.“Your past may explain you, but it doesn’t define you—take ownership, take action, and write the next chapter on purpose,” said Whitehead.Zeb’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/zeb-whitehead

