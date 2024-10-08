Bong Go continues support for livelihood programs for the poor as he extends stance to displaced workers in in Calbayog City

PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Bong Go continues support for livelihood programs for the poor as he extends assistance to displaced workers in in Calbayog City On Monday, October 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended assistance to displaced workers of Calbayog City, Western Samar, underscoring the senator's continued support for livelihood programs that benefit disadvantaged communities. The initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Go and local leaders such as Board Member Ancecio Guades. In a message, Go emphasized his filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). This proposed initiative shall provide short-term employment to economically disadvantaged individuals, ensuring sustainable livelihoods and community resilience if enacted into law. Go further co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which proposes an increase in the daily minimum wage by Php 100 across the country. The event, held at the Girl Scout Building, demonstrated Go's advocacy to bring government services closer to the grassroots level. In partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), a total of 64 qualified beneficiaries received livelihood assistance through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. In addition, Go's Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, shirts, and vitamins. Several beneficiaries received basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes. "Hindi ko po sasayangin ang tiwalang binigay ninyo sa akin. Ang serbisyo ko po ay para sa bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga kapos-palad," Go assured the residents. "Ako po bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit ay patuloy na magseserbisyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Sama-sama nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa bawat pamilyang nangangailangan," he added. Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also advised those with medical concerns to visit the Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City, where there is a Malasakit Center available. Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Senator Go to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs to assist particularly poor and indigent patients with their medical expenses. According to DOH, the 166 Malasakit Centers have already helped more than 15 million Filipinos nationwide. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

