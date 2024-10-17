MDB, Oranfresh and Vision Global Service Win Innovation Award for EIMA International 2024

The Orange Harvesting Machine Sensor with optical shape and colour recognition EIMA international Technical Innovation Award 2024 given to MDB Srl, Oranfresh and Vision Global Service

Three companies collaborate on an orange harvesting machine using remote control, anthropomorphic arm, and optical shape and colour camera sensor technologies.

We are proud to be part of this collaboration to build mechanical solutions in the agricultural industry that are secure for the operator and increases the efficiency of the work they perform.” — Mario Di Biase, Founder of MDB Srl

FOSSACESIA, (CH), ITALY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDB Srl Oranfresh Srl and Vision Global Service have won a Technical Innovation Awards from EIMA International 2024. This award recognises technical innovations by manufacturers in the sector at the service of agriculture and gardening, which are increasingly more avant-garde for quality manufacture, safety and environmental sustainability. This machine will be on display at EIMA International from November 06 - 10 at the MDB stand located in Hall 16 Stand A5.The Orange Harvesting Machine was originated from an idea by Oranfresh Srl, which financed and coordinated the partners to bring together several technologies to realize this project. The technologies used are based on the MDB Pocket Lift Plus machine, which uses remote control technology for the safety of the operator. Vision Global Service has developed a camera system mounted on anthropomorphic arm that uses machine learning vision to recognise shapes and colours to select only the ripe oranges and place them in baskets that are ready to bring to market. The advantages of this machine are increased worker safety, productivity, and effectiveness of the selection of fruit.Mario Di Biase, founder of MDB Srl says, "We are proud to be part of this collaboration to build mechanical solutions in the agricultural industry that are secure for the operator and increases the efficiency of the work they perform."Dott. Salvatore Torrisi, Partner and Administrator of Oranfresh Srl says, "We recognise that the availability of labour is effecting the citrus business so we are realizing a project that mechanises the harvesting of oranges to help solve a problem in the industry."Andrea Raschiatore, CEO of Vision Global Service says, "The advancements made with optical and shape recognition, combined with the dexterity of the anthropomorphic arms, make this solution a real possibility to change the industry."The Orange Harvesting machine will perform field testing for the remainder of 2024, which will supply crucial operational information for modifications for a commercial product. The timeline for production units will be late 2025.MDB at a glance:MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber series is a line of products that are remote-controlled portable tool carriers and operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. In addition, MDB produces a series of remote-controlled speciality machines, such as tracked forklifts, skid steers and petrochemical heat exchanger extractors all focused on operator safety.Oranfresh at a glance:Oranfresh Srl develops and produces an exclusive line of automatic juicers with the aim of satisfy the growing demand for healthy foods and juices for the Vending, Supermarket and Horeca sector (Hotel / Restaurant / Café), using the most innovative technologies and most innovative technologies and processes. The company - with production facilities, offices and Research & Development centre in the Etna Valley industrial area in Catania exports to over 60 countries worldwide, including China, USA, Australia, Northern European countries, the Middle and Far East and Italy, where Oranfreshmachines have been present for more than fifteen years in over 700 Autogrill in the most important Italian cities, along the motorway network, in the airports, in the most famous eateries and at the McCafè chain of the McDonald's group.Vision Global Service at a glance:For the last 40 years, we are passionately committed to designing Machine Vision systems in line with Industry 5.0, customised to the needs of our customers. Our company was born from the experience of the founding partners, who have been working on the realisation of applications industrial applications with Machine Vision since 1982. Today we are recognised as a partner of excellence on the international market in the development, installation and servicing of customised, stand-alone or integrated solutions for various sectors, such as the Automotive, Plastics, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Food Industries, thanks to our in-house development of industrial hardware systems combined with control software. We constantly invest in Research and Development, as well as in team training, to offer our customers a high degree of professionalism and reliability. We guarantee full support and future expandability of the solutions adopted by the customer, so as to ensure return on investment.

Interview of Mario Di Biase at the Award Ceremony of EIMA International Techincal Innovation 2024

