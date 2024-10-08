Gauteng Provincial Legislature on arrest of seven police officers accused of being involved in criminal activities

Community Safety Committee commends the arrest of seven police officers accused of being involved in criminal activities

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety wishes to commend the swift and decisive action taken by law enforcement authorities in arresting seven Police Officers from the Johannesburg District Crime Prevention Unit.

These Officers who are scheduled to appear at the Protea Magistrate Court today, face serious charges including murder, torture, assault, housebreaking and theft.

The Committee views their arrest as a critical reminder that no one is above the law and that those entrusted with enforcing it must be held to the highest standards of accountability.

The Committee is deeply concerned and disturbed by the alleged criminal conduct of these Officers. Their nefarious actions not only violate the very principles of justice and safety they swore to uphold, but also erode public trust in the Police service. Such behavior undermines the hard work, dedication and sacrifices of the many honest and committed Officers who strive daily to protect our communities and uphold the role of law.

The Committee emphasizes the importance of rooting out corruption and criminality within the Police Services and will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in such activities are brought to justice and that measures are put in place to prevent future incidents.

The Committee also urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or misconduct by law enforcement officers. Together, we must work to restore trust in our Police Service and ensure that it reflects the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

The Committee stands firm in its commitment to support and protect the many dedicated Officers who carry out their duties with honour, while ensuring that those who tarnish the badge are held accountable for their actions

