Minister Nomakhosazana Meth attends Employment Standards Conference in Durban, 8 to 10 Oct

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, together with Deputy Ministers; Mr. Jomo Sibiya and Ms. Phumzile Mgcina – will attend the Employment Standards Conference at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, from 08 to 10 October 2024.

The Employment Standards Conference brings together 350 inspectors specialising in the fields of basic conditions of employment, unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, employment equity, and the national minimum wage enforcement.

Gathering under the theme, “Advancing Social Justice through Effective Labour Inspections”, the conference aims to encourage maximum compliance to employment and labour laws and discuss the importance of the labour inspectors’ role on inspections, with the aim of protecting vulnerable workers in different sectors of the South African labour market.

The conference promises to be an enlightening platform offering an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogues, exchange ideas, and explore strategies to enhance compliance and maintain equality of inspections within the labour market. It is an occasion to not only hear from leadership, but also to contribute to the transformation of the inspections and South African labour market.

In recognition of work performed by the overstretched inspectors, IES also plans to host an awards ceremony to reward the good work performed by the inspectors.

The event is scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 8 – 10 October 2024

Place: Olive Convention Centre, 81 Somtseu Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Time: 08:30 – 16:00

