Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow to $89.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flue gas treatment systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $68.01 billion in 2023 to $72.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent emission regulations, growing environmental awareness, coal combustion challenges, health concerns, rise in gas-fired power plants, acid rain mitigation, global industrialization trends.

The flue gas treatment systems global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $89.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to waste-to-energy plants, carbon capture and storage (ccs), increasing natural gas usage, focus on particulate matter control, renewable energy integration. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of air quality control technologies, technological advancements, focus on circular economy, increase in scrubber installations, digitalization and remote monitoring, global expansion of fgd systems, integration of green solutions.

The increased construction and reconstruction activities are expected to propel the flue gas treatment systems market growth going forward. The construction and reconstruction activities involve clearing land, grading, digging, filling, and any other work related to the building, assembling, altering, installing, or equipping of structures, roadways, or their ancillaries. A flue gas treatment system is helpful in construction activities by removing cement that emits about one tonne of carbon dioxide into the environment.

Key players in the market include AMEC Foster Wheeler plc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clyde Bergemann Power Group, FLSmidth & Company A/S, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Limited, Thermax Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. LLC, Siemens AG, Agilis Technology Ltd., Classifier Milling Systems Corporation, John Wood Group plc, KSB SE & Co KGaA, Howden Group Limited, Sodimate Inc., B&W MEGTEC LLC, BASF SE, Bilfinger SE, Bionomic Industries Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., Dürr AG, Electricite de France SA, Envirotherm GmbH, Fisia Babcock Environment GMBH, Fluor Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Neumann Systems Group Inc., Rheinisch-Westfälisches Elektrizitätswerk AG, Steag SCR-Tech Inc., Suez SA, Sulzer Chemtech Ltd., Tractebel Engineering SA, Veolia SA.

The technological breakthrough is a key trend gaining popularity in the flue gas treatment systems market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

1) By Pollutant Control System: Particulate Control, Flue Gas Desulfurization, DeNOx, Mercury Control, Other Pollutant Control System (Volatile Organic Compounds, Dioxins, and Furans)

2) By Business Type: System, Service, Other Business Type

3) By End-use Industry: Power, Cement, Iron & Steel, Non-Ferrous Metal, Chemical & Petrochemical, Other End-use Industry (Glass, Pharmaceuticals, And Pulp & Paper)

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the flue gas treatment systems global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Flue gas treatment systems refer to the equipment, which consists of a bag filter, a dry reactor, and a multi-cyclone that collects any remaining pollutants and makes sure that emissions meet strict emission regulations. Flue gas treatment systems are used to purify the gas generated by energy from waste before it is released into the environment.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Flue Gas Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flue gas treatment systems market size, flue gas treatment systems market drivers and trends, flue gas treatment systems market major players, flue gas treatment systems competitors' revenues, flue gas treatment systems market positioning, and flue gas treatment systems market growth across geographies. The flue gas treatment systems global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

