HS3FF 2024: Featuring Star MCs Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, Speaker Amber Butaud, and Jazz Virtuoso Tahree-Amir

HS3FF 2024: Industry Titans and Exceptional Talent Unite for a Vibrant Celebration of Cinema and Storytelling in Houston

Having Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, and Amber Butaud at HS3FF highlights their impact on Houston's film and entertainment landscape. This festival marks a pivotal cultural moment.” — Tim Salau

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) is poised to illuminate the Allnatt Venue from October 24-27, 2024, under the banner of ‘The Second Chapter.’ This year's theme focuses on enhancing the narrative and artistic scope of cinema, aiming to establish Houston as a premier global hub for filmmaking and creative discourse.

The festival will be graced by Star MCs Roselyn Omaka and Sara Shouhayib Alawar, each bringing their unique charisma and expertise to the stage. Roselyn Omaka, a renowned figure in digital broadcasting and strategic investment within the entertainment sector, will command the Opening Night festivities. Known for her dynamic presence on "The Roselyn Omaka Show" and her role as the head of Bolanle Media, her insights into the film industry and investment acumen are anticipated highlights.

Sara Shouhayib Alawar, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, will serve as the host for the Gala Night. Her background in news and storytelling brings an added layer of richness to the festival’s closing ceremonies, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Amber Butaud, a distinguished film producer and the visionary behind 4 The One Studio, is set to engage VIP attendees with exclusive sessions on the first day of the festival. Her talks, centered at her state-of-the-art studio, will delve into the intersections of creativity and business acumen in filmmaking, providing invaluable perspectives to aspiring filmmakers and seasoned professionals alike.

Tim Salau, Community Experience Director at HS3FF, remarked, "Having Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, and Amber Butaud at HS3FF is a rare opportunity to experience the insights and brilliance of three dynamic women who are reshaping the film and entertainment landscape in Houston. This is not just a festival; it's a pivotal moment in our cultural narrative."

Admission Details:

Oct. 24th (Opening Night) and Oct. 27th (Gala Night): $20 for adults without an HS3FF badge; $7 for children under 13 with an accompanying adult. GA, GA+ Passes, and VIPs enjoy free admission.

Oct. 25th, Day 1 - Immersion & VIPs Day: Exclusive to VIP badge holders only.

Oct. 26th, Day 2 - Screening Day and After-Party: $15 entry fee for adults without an HS3FF badge; $7 for children under 13 with an adult guardian. Free admission for GA, GA+, and VIP badge holders.

Additionally, the festival’s ambiance will be elevated by performances from jazz virtuoso Tahree-Amir, whose soul-stirring melodies will provide a perfect complement to the cinematic explorations.

HS3FF 2024 is dedicated to showcasing a diverse array of film talents and fostering discussions with industry leaders like Omaka and Butaud. The festival not only celebrates cinematic achievements but also offers a platform for networking and professional growth in the arts and media landscape.

Join us for a festival that promises to be a cornerstone for film enthusiasts and industry pioneers. Tickets are available now, offering access to a world of film, creativity, and industry insights at HS3FF 2024.

