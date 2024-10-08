Functional Water Global Market 2024 To Reach $12.33 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Functional Water Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The functional water market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.57 billion in 2023 to $9.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of hydration, fitness and sports enthusiast market, shift towards sugar-free beverages, rise in lifestyle-related health issues, urbanization and busy lifestyles, innovative packaging solution, increased consumer education, environmental sustainability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Functional Water Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The functional water global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for functional ingredients, growing focus on immune health, expansion of online retail channels, advancements in nutraceutical research, integration of adaptogens and botanicals, expansion of specialty retailers, focus on hydration in sports nutrition. Major trends in the forecast period include hydration with added benefits, low-calorie and sugar-free options, electrolyte-enhanced waters, collaborations and limited editions, cbd-infused functional water, digital marketing and e-commerce.

Growth Driver Of The Functional Water Market

The increasing prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of the market. Obesity is a complex disease characterized by an excess of body fat that raises the risk of developing other diseases and health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain cancers. Because of the widespread prevalence of obesity, functional water is being used as a dietary means for weight loss and overweight or obesity prevention.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Functional Water Market Trends?

Key players in the functional water market include Danone, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico Inc., Dr. Pepper Snapple Vitamin Well AB, Trimino Brands LLC., NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., Herbal Water, Vichy Catalan Corporation, San Benedetto, Unique Foods, Nestle SA, Hint Water, Balance Water Company, Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Hind Water, Kraft Foods, Function Drinks, Bridgepoint Group plc., Disruptive Beverages Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., CENTR Brands Corporation, Flow Beverage Corp, Ayala's Herbal Water, Nirvana Water Sciences Corp, Talking Rain Beverage Company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc., Wtrmln Wtr, HFactor, Penta Water Company, AquaHydrate Inc, Propel Water, Gatorade.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Functional Water Market Growth?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major market players are developing innovative functional water products such as water with science-backed benefits to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Functional Water Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Vitamin, Protein, Other Product Types

2) By Packaging: Pet Bottles, Can, Other Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Functional Water Market

North America was the largest region in the functional water market share in 2023. The regions covered in the functional water global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Functional Water Market Definition

Functional water refers to a category of non-alcoholic beverages that provides additional health and functional benefits. It is enriched with supplemental ingredients known as aquaceuticals.

