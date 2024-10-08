Time to change smoke alarm batteries as clocks go forward

Release date: 05/10/24

The start of daylight savings has prompted a warning to South Australians to change their smoke alarm batteries, amid a growing number of fires where smoke alarms failed to operate or were not installed in the home.

As clocks go forward by one hour tomorrow, the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) is urging residents to take the time to ensure they have a working smoke alarm.

MFS figures show last financial year (2023-24) there were 41 house fires where a smoke alarm was either disabled or had a flat battery – and an additional 190 incidents where no smoke alarms were present, comprising around 20 per cent of total callouts (974).

Recent house fires where no smoke alarm was reported include:

Semaphore South (June) – elderly occupant transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage was $100,000.

Salisbury Park (August) – resident treated by paramedics for minor burns after passersby helped him evacuate. Estimated damage was $300,000.

Port Pirie South (August) – no alarms installed and $150,000 damage.

Over the past five years there have been nearly 200 MFS responses to house fires where smoke alarms failed to work in SA, highlighting the need to regularly check and replace batteries.

House fires are a serious concern in Australia, with more than one person dying each week on average across the country.

A working smoke alarm is crucial for giving early warnings of fire, providing the time needed to safely evacuate from the property.

Fire-related deaths often result from smoke inhalation and toxic fire gases rather than direct contact with flames and heat.

The MFS recommends interconnected photo-electric smoke alarms which are hard-wired to the 240-volt power supply, with battery backup, to give the earliest warning possible. More tips, information and advice on smoke alarms is available here.

Quote

Attributable to Dan Cregan

If you don’t have a working smoke alarm installed, now is the time to act.

Taking a moment to check your smoke alarm batteries as you change your clocks this weekend could save your life.

The MFS also encourages residents to check on elderly neighbours or family members who may need help with their smoke alarms – a small act of kindness will help keep them safe.

Attributable to MFS Acting Chief Officer Eero Haatainen

Only working smoke alarms save lives.

They provide crucial time for evacuation and to call Triple Zero (000), helping to protect both lives and property from significant damage.