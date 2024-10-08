Trade Feast: Meeting Ledes at the 136th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China

Ledes Logo Ledes Canton Fair 2024 Spring 135th Trade Show Ledes Canton Fair 2023 Shows in Guangzhou

Ledes is a professional manufacturer of electrical conduit products, we will be exhibiting in Booth 11.2F07, October 23-27. Contact us to get a free ticket!

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledes is excited to join friends from all over the world at the Canton Fair in Pazhou Pavilion, Guangzhou, China, from October 23 to 27. The China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, was founded in 1957 and is held twice a year in Guangzhou, China. It serves as an important channel for foreign trade and a significant window for opening up to the outside world. The fair plays a crucial role in promoting economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.Since its inception in 1957, the Canton Fair has successfully held 135 sessions, taking place each spring and autumn. It is currently the longest-running, largest in scale, most comprehensive in product offerings, and attracts the most buyers from diverse regions. The fair is known for its excellent transaction results and outstanding reputation. The 135th Canton Fair saw participation from overseas buyers from 229 countries and regions, with 246,000 attending in person and 408,000 joining online.The 136th Canton Fair will open on October 15, 2024, featuring a total exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters. It is expected to host over 29,000 enterprises. Among these, the import exhibition will cover approximately 30,000 square meters and will offer a wide range of product categories.Phase 1 focuses on “Advanced Manufacturing”. In addition to conventional industries such as Machinery, Hardware, Tools, Lighting Equipment, and Electrical and Electronic Products, a large number of cutting-edge technologies and intelligent products will be showcased in sections such as Household Electrical Appliances, New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility, Industrial Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing, and New Energy Resources. Phase 2 is marked by “Quality Home Life”. Building and Decorative Materials, Home Decorations, and Gifts sections. Under the theme of “Better Life”, Phase 3 will exhibit products from sectors of Health and Recreation Products, Toys, Children, Baby and Maternity Products, and Fashion to meet the sourcing demand for new consumption.The 136th Canton Fair is scheduled to open on October 15, 2024, and will be held in three phases offline, as follows:Phase 1: October 15th to 19thPhase 2: October 23rd to 27thPhase 3: October 31st to November 4thLedes, a professional manufacturer of electrical conduit products, will be exhibiting in Phase 2, Booth 11.2F07, October 23-27. The main products on display include:UL Standard Conduit Series:Sch 80 Rigid PVC conduitDB60, DB100, DB120 utility ductSch 40 & 80 LSZH conduitBend and elbows, couplings, reducer, connectors, adapter, electrical boxes of gang boxes, wall boxes, conduit bodies and more.CSA Standard Conduit Series:Rigid PVC conduitDB2 ductENT conduitElbows, couplings, adapters, single gang box, concrete wall box, slab box, conduit body and more.AS/NZS Standard Conduit Series:Electrical Rigid Conduit ( Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)Electrical Corrugated Conduit (Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)Fittings: Adaptable box, junction box, couplings, adapters, elbows, sweep bends, tees and clips.Low Smoke Halogen Free Conduit Series:LSZH Rigid Conduit ( Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)LSZH Flexible Conduit ( Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)Connectors of bends, couplers, adaptor, tee; Electrical boxes of adaptable box, junction box, switch box and more.Solar Conduit Series:HD Solar Rigid ConduitHD Solar Corrugated ConduitFittings: Adaptable box, junction box, couplings, adapters, elbows, sweep bends, tees and clips.Ledes’ conduit products are renowned for their exceptional quality, durability, and design versatility. Whether you are looking for aesthetic appeal, functionality, or sustainability, Ledes has the perfect solution to meet your needs.About LedesLedes is a renowned manufacturer of electrical conduit products with over a decade of experience, stands as the first and only Chinese manufacturer to be UL and CSA certified. Recognized for quality and safety, Ledes' conduit products have been integral in major projects worldwide, including the CHPE electricity project and A.B Brown Station in New York, the Melbourne Tunnel project, the PV2 solar station project in Abu Dhabi, and a 2.6GW project in Saudi Arabia etc. With a global reputation for quality and service, Ledes continues to be the preferred choice for customers worldwide.Contact: +86 15338388502Whatsapp: +86 15338388502Email Address: ledes@ledestube.comWebsite: https://www.ledestube.com

Ledes BDExpo Shows Reviews 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.