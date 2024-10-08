Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market 2024 To Reach $33.28 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.0%

Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The genomics in cancer care market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $33.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genomics in cancer care market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.08 billion in 2023 to $17.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early research and development, development of companion diagnostics, ethical and legal frameworks, data standardization and interpretation, initial market penetration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The genomics in cancer care market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in data analytics, market expansion in emerging economies, genomic data privacy and security, improving healthcare infrastructure.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8159&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Genomics In Cancer Care Market

Increase in funding and investments for genomics research for cancer is expected to propel the growth of the genomics in cancer care market going forward. 'Funding and investments' refer to the financial resources provided to a business, project, or initiative to support its operations, development, or expansion. The integration of genomics in cancer care has spurred significant funding and investment across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. As the understanding of genetic factors influencing cancer continues to advance, investors are increasingly drawn to innovative companies developing cutting-edge genomics technologies. These technologies range from next-generation sequencing platforms for comprehensive genomic profiling to liquid biopsy assays that enable non-invasive monitoring of cancer progression.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-in-cancer-care-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Genomics In Cancer Care Market Share?

Key players in the market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Vyant Bio Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DiaSorin S.p.A., BGI Group, Myriad Genetics Inc., Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Foundation Medicine Inc., Intermountain Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Flatiron Health Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Natera Inc., GRAIL Inc., Freenome Holdings Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Caris Life Sciences Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., OncoDNA S.A., Cancer Genetics Inc., Biocept Inc., GenomOncology Corp., OncoCyte Corporation, PathAI Inc., Enzyme Corporation, Karius Inc., N-of-One Inc., Oncora Medical Inc., Paradigm Diagnostics Inc., PierianDx Inc., Predicine Inc., Resolution Bioscience Inc., Strata Oncology Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Genomics In Cancer Care Market Growth?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the genomics in cancer care market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Technology: PCR (?Polymerase Chain Reaction), MicroArrays, Genome Sequencing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development, Research

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Government Institutes, Research Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Genomics In Cancer Care Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genomics In Cancer Care Market Definition

Genomics in cancer care refers to the examination of all variations in DNA sequence and gene expression between tumor cells and healthy host cells to recognize the patients' genetic backgrounds to provide better cancer treatment. Genomics in cancer care is used to detect cancer-causing mutations, enhance tumor-specific diagnostic techniques and treatment plans, enable precision medicine research and drug development, and allow the development of targeted therapies to offer personalized medicines to patients suffering from various types of cancers.

Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global genomics in cancer care market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genomics in cancer care market size, genomics in cancer care market drivers and trends, genomics in cancer care market major players and genomics in cancer care market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Genomics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.