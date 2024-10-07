Senate Resolution 349 Printer's Number 1933

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1933

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

349

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, VOGEL, ARGALL, SAVAL, KANE,

CULVER, DILLON, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD,

BREWSTER, COSTA, MILLER AND COLLETT, OCTOBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 9, 2024, as "PA Libraries: Powering the

Commonwealth Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's libraries contribute to and enhance

the success of their users; and

WHEREAS, Libraries, which promote the free exchange of

information and ideas for all, are cornerstones of democracy;

and

WHEREAS, Libraries promote fiscal responsibility by

collectively providing materials and services for the whole

community; and

WHEREAS, The very act of getting a public library card is a

financially literate action; and

WHEREAS, Libraries are a resource for all members of the

community regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual

orientation, gender identity or socioeconomic status, by

offering services and educational programming that transform

lives and strengthen communities; and

