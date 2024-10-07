Senate Resolution 349 Printer's Number 1933
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1933
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
349
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, VOGEL, ARGALL, SAVAL, KANE,
CULVER, DILLON, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD,
BREWSTER, COSTA, MILLER AND COLLETT, OCTOBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 9, 2024, as "PA Libraries: Powering the
Commonwealth Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's libraries contribute to and enhance
the success of their users; and
WHEREAS, Libraries, which promote the free exchange of
information and ideas for all, are cornerstones of democracy;
and
WHEREAS, Libraries promote fiscal responsibility by
collectively providing materials and services for the whole
community; and
WHEREAS, The very act of getting a public library card is a
financially literate action; and
WHEREAS, Libraries are a resource for all members of the
community regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual
orientation, gender identity or socioeconomic status, by
offering services and educational programming that transform
lives and strengthen communities; and
