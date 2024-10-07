Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1932

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1932

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing October 19, 2024, as "National Move Over Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Under Pennsylvania law, drivers are required to move

over by switching lanes when passing emergency vehicles and, if

they cannot move over, drivers must slow down to 20 miles per

hour under the speed limit; and

WHEREAS, The law applies to emergency vehicles with lights

flashing, to road crews or emergency crews with flares lit or

other signage posted, tow trucks providing emergency assistance

or any other disabled vehicle with at least two emergency

displays; and

WHEREAS, Emergency displays may include hazard lights,

caution signs, flares or other indicators; and

WHEREAS, Law enforcement officers, firefighters, public

service utility workers, emergency medical personnel, highway

crews and tow truck drivers conduct valuable and often

lifesaving operations on the side of the road; and

