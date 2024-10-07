Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1932
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1932
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
348
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, K. WARD, ARGALL, BROWN, DUSH,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, MILLER, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD,
OCTOBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 19, 2024, as "National Move Over Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Under Pennsylvania law, drivers are required to move
over by switching lanes when passing emergency vehicles and, if
they cannot move over, drivers must slow down to 20 miles per
hour under the speed limit; and
WHEREAS, The law applies to emergency vehicles with lights
flashing, to road crews or emergency crews with flares lit or
other signage posted, tow trucks providing emergency assistance
or any other disabled vehicle with at least two emergency
displays; and
WHEREAS, Emergency displays may include hazard lights,
caution signs, flares or other indicators; and
WHEREAS, Law enforcement officers, firefighters, public
service utility workers, emergency medical personnel, highway
crews and tow truck drivers conduct valuable and often
lifesaving operations on the side of the road; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
