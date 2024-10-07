Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1934

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1934

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

350

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND DUSH, OCTOBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States, along with the

National Collegiate Athletic Association, to pursue

legislative remedies that would help provide uniformity of

the name, image and likeness policy across the states.

WHEREAS, On June 21, 2021, the United States Supreme Court

unanimously ruled against the National Collegiate Athletic

Association (NCAA) in National Collegiate Athletic Association v

Alston that the NCAA could not limit education-related payments

to student-athletes. The NCAA then deferred to state laws on

name, image and likeness (NIL) and, in states that hadn't

enacted laws, the schools themselves; and

WHEREAS, On January 10, 2024, the NCAA Division I Council

adopted new NIL protections which went into effect on August 1,

2024. The new protections were designed to protect student-

athletes by promoting the sharing and centralization of

information related to NIL deals such as contract terms and

trustworthy service providers; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the Congress of the United States, along with the NCAA, to

