Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1934
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1934
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
350
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND DUSH, OCTOBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States, along with the
National Collegiate Athletic Association, to pursue
legislative remedies that would help provide uniformity of
the name, image and likeness policy across the states.
WHEREAS, On June 21, 2021, the United States Supreme Court
unanimously ruled against the National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA) in National Collegiate Athletic Association v
Alston that the NCAA could not limit education-related payments
to student-athletes. The NCAA then deferred to state laws on
name, image and likeness (NIL) and, in states that hadn't
enacted laws, the schools themselves; and
WHEREAS, On January 10, 2024, the NCAA Division I Council
adopted new NIL protections which went into effect on August 1,
2024. The new protections were designed to protect student-
athletes by promoting the sharing and centralization of
information related to NIL deals such as contract terms and
trustworthy service providers; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States, along with the NCAA, to
