Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1936

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - (1) a party to an interstate agreement entered into

under this section; and

(2) authorized to operate under Federal law, regulation

or guidelines.

(e) Regulations.--

(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

this chapter, the department may promulgate temporary

regulations that shall expire no later than three years after

publication or upon promulgation of final-form regulations,

whichever is sooner. The temporary regulations shall not be

subject to:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980

(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys

Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) The department's authority to adopt temporary

regulations under paragraph (1) shall expire three years

after the effective date of this paragraph.

(f) Publication of interstate agreements.--The department

shall transmit a notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania

Bulletin when an interstate agreement under this section is

entered into and becomes effective.

