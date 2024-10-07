Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1936
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - (1) a party to an interstate agreement entered into
under this section; and
(2) authorized to operate under Federal law, regulation
or guidelines.
(e) Regulations.--
(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of
this chapter, the department may promulgate temporary
regulations that shall expire no later than three years after
publication or upon promulgation of final-form regulations,
whichever is sooner. The temporary regulations shall not be
subject to:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980
(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys
Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) The department's authority to adopt temporary
regulations under paragraph (1) shall expire three years
after the effective date of this paragraph.
(f) Publication of interstate agreements.--The department
shall transmit a notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania
Bulletin when an interstate agreement under this section is
entered into and becomes effective.
