Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 1939

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - required under this section on the department's publicly accessible Internet website and submit the report to each of the following: (1) Governor. (2) State Board of Education. (3) President pro tempore of the Senate. (4) Speaker of the House of Representatives. (5) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the Senate. (6) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the House of Representatives. Section 3. This act shall take effect in 90 days. SECTION 3. SECTION 1749-A(A)(1) OF THE ACT, AMENDED JULY 11, 2024 (P.L.618, NO.55), IS REENACTED AND AMENDED TO READ: SECTION 1749-A. APPLICABILITY OF OTHER PROVISIONS OF THIS ACT AND OF OTHER ACTS AND REGULATIONS. (A) GENERAL REQUIREMENTS.--CYBER CHARTER SCHOOLS SHALL BE SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING: (1) [SECTIONS 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443, 510, 518, 527, 708, 752, 753, 755, 771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(A), 1205.1, 1205.2, 1301, 1302, 1310, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1341, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1345, 1372(8), 1303-A, 1518, 1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 1702-A, 1703-A, 1714-A, 1715-A, 1716-A, 1716.1-A, 1719-A, 1721-A, 1722-A, 1723-A(A) AND (B), 1724-A, 1725-A, 1727-A, 1729-A, 1730-A, 1731-A(A)(1) AND (B) AND 2014-A AND ARTICLES XII-A, XIII-A AND XIV.] THE FOLLOWING: (I) SECTION 108. 20230SB0801PN1939 - 17 - <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

