Nominations open for PEI Heritage Awards

CANADA, October 7 - Nominations are open for the 2025 Heritage Awards to recognize individuals and groups who help preserve the heritage of PEI.

“Each year, we recognize those who have made significant contributions to preserving and celebrating our Island's rich history. It is through their efforts that we are able to preserve our heritage for generations to come.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

The awards include the following categories:

Two Catherine Hennessey Activism Awards will be presented: one to an individual aged 26 or older, and one to a youth 25 or younger, both recognizing significant contributions to community activism focused on heritage through tangible projects including digital initiatives.

will be presented: one to an individual aged 26 or older, and one to a youth 25 or younger, both recognizing significant contributions to community activism focused on heritage through tangible projects including digital initiatives. Two Publication of the Year Awards will be presented: one to an individual or group for a publication (released in the last year) that has significantly enhanced the understanding of Prince Edward Island’s heritage, and the other for a creative publication (released in the last year) that has increased awareness and understanding of any aspect of the Island’s heritage.

will be presented: one to an individual or group for a publication (released in the last year) that has significantly enhanced the understanding of Prince Edward Island’s heritage, and the other for a creative publication (released in the last year) that has increased awareness and understanding of any aspect of the Island’s heritage. Architectural Conservation Project of the Year Award will be presented: to an individual or group for their work on an architectural conservation project in Prince Edward Island that demonstrates a strong awareness of heritage values.

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2025 awards is November 29, 2024.

Media contact:

Jimena Aristizabal

Acting Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

jaristizabal@gov.pe.ca