PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 Bong Go calls for PhilHealth expansion of coverage for top leading causes of death by also prioritizing preventive care Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his appeal to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to expanding healthcare benefits, particularly for the country's top ten leading causes of death. Presiding over the Senate Committee on Health and Demography hearing on Wednesday, October 2, Go emphasized the necessity of addressing these key health issues through preventive care coverage and improved benefit packages. "Our mission for much improved public healthcare and expanded health services does not end with the scrapping of the [single period of confinement] policy," Go said in his opening remarks. "Patuloy nating kalampagin ang PhilHealth upang mas lalong mapabuti natin ang mga healthcare benefits and services, lalo na para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayang Pilipino." Go called out PhilHealth's capacity to do more, stating that the agency has ample resources but has yet to fully maximize its services to benefit Filipinos. "May pera po eh, buti sana kung walang pera ang PhilHealth. Merong reserve fund kaya nga po winalis ng National Treasury kasi sobra-sobra po ang inyong pera. Bakit hindi kayo mag-isip ng marami pang mga benefit packages, increase case rates, para lesser out-of-pocket expenditure?" Go questioned. In response, PhilHealth Executive Vice President Atty. Eli Santos confirmed that the agency is working on delivering its promises. He also stated that the agency is committed to increasing case rates by 50% across the board before the end of November 2024. Furthermore, PhilHealth is set to release an expanded dental benefits package by December 2024, as well as guidelines for emergency care coverage. Despite these assurances, Go remained firm in holding the agency accountable, stating that promises made must translate into real benefits for the Filipino people. "Asahan po ninyo na tututukan po natin ito at hinding-hindi tayo papayag na mapako ang ipinangakong ito ng PhilHealth sa taumbayan," Go said. One of the critical points raised during the hearing was the need to focus on the leading causes of death in the Philippines. Dr. Tony Leachon, a health advocate, stressed that any increase in case rates should target the most common and deadliest diseases. He argued that these conditions account for 80% of deaths in the country and should be prioritized to have a more significant impact on public health. Go echoed these concerns, questioning why more concrete actions had not been taken to address the top diseases. He pointed out that despite PhilHealth's ample resources, many high-cost conditions continue to place a heavy burden on patients. In his remarks, Go supported the call for more transparency, asking PhilHealth to provide concrete numbers on how much of their reserve funds would be used for benefit expansion and what measures were in place to prevent the mismanagement of these funds in the future. "Magkano ba'ng kailangan ninyong iwan sa inyong reserve fund na huwag munang gamitin? Dahil kailangan po ito for... sana walang pandemya ang darating sa buhay natin. Kung kailangan n'yo talagang mag-reserve fund, magkano 'yung dapat ni-reserve at magkano 'yung pwede ninyong gamitin pa to expand benefit packages, to increase case rates, para lesser out-of-pocket expenditure sa atin," he said. Meanwhile, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo supported Go's call to address the top diseases, explaining that many of the illnesses that result in hospital admissions could be treated earlier if proper preventive care was in place. Go agreed and mentioned that urgent care and emergency services could play a key role in reducing hospital admissions and saving lives. "Baka pwede n'yong pag-aralan itong emergency outpatient services na pinagbabawal ninyong i-cover pag outpatient... Kailangan n'yo pang ipa-admit ng 24 hours. Baka pwede n'yong pag-aralan at magamit 'yung pondo ninyo pambayad dun sa mga emergency outpatient services," he urged. To ensure that promises made during the hearing are kept, Go called for continued collaboration between PhilHealth, the Department of Health (DOH), and healthcare advocates. He also encouraged experts to actively participate in helping PhilHealth create better, more comprehensive benefit packages that could prevent diseases before they become life-threatening. "Ako po'y nananawagan sa inyo, lahat d'yan, mga experts. Please, tulungan 'yung PhilHealth. You suggest...marami pa. Let's go for prevention. Para hindi lumala. Mas makakatipid ang gobyerno," he urged. "'Yun po ang isa sa aking gustong isulong sa ngayon. Prevention muna tayo. Huwag lumala 'yung sakit. At marami 'yan. Ang daming sakit na pwede nating maagapan na hindi lumala. At mas hindi magastos," he added. In response to the discussions on preventive care and emergency services, Santos noted that PhilHealth is aware of these issues and is working towards addressing them. He mentioned that the agency is targeting not only across-the-board increases in case rates but also specific improvements for diseases that carry the heaviest burdens on the healthcare system. As the discussion concluded, Go reiterated his commitment to overseeing PhilHealth's progress. "Bakit hindi niyo po unahin ang prevention para maiwasan ang paglala ng sakit? Ba't hihintayin niyo pang ma-admit tapos hindi niyo naman tutulungan nang buo? Bakit hindi kayo tumulong for prevention? Marami pong sakit na pwede nating maagapan nang maaga. Mag-isip kayo, PhilHealth. Mag-isip kayo at magmalasakit kayo sa kapwa Pilipino," Go said.

