PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 7, 2024 Tolentino reiterates appeal for gov't to help legitimate Filipino ex-POGO workers The government should look after the welfare of legitimate Filipino workers previously employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). At the same time, Senate Majority Francis 'Tol' Tolentino said that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) must take the lead in helping these legitimate workers find gainful employment, and be protected from discrimination in job fairs and hiring by employers. The senator reiterated this position in his regular radio program 'Usapang Tol' on Monday, where he interviewed Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). During the interview, Cruz told the senator that in the raid that the PAOCC conducted on a POGO hub illegally operating near the Senate building in Pasay City last Thursday, a total of 192 foreign nationals and 73 Filipino workers were arrested by government operatives. Among the Filipinos, 62 have already been released and allowed to go home - whom Cruz described as involved in maintenance and housekeeping tasks -- and were not directly involved in the POGO's illegal activities, including cryptocurrency and 'love' scams. "I am reiterating my appeal for the government to help our kababayans who are just rendering legitimate work. These workers must also be protected from discrimination when applying for new jobs," he said, as he asked PAOCC to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for this purpose. To recall, Tolentino first aired his appeal on behalf of legitimate Filipino POGO workers following the directive of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. to ban all POGOs by year-end in his State of the Nation Address last July. In line with the senator's call, the DOLE has announced that it will conduct a job fair this month that will specifically cater to Filipino POGO employees who have lost their jobs. Mga lehitimong Pinoy ex-POGO workers, dapat tulungan - Tolentino Dapat tulungan ng gobyerno ang mga lehitimong Pilipinong kawani ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) na nawalan ng trabaho para makapagsimula muli. Ito ang muling ipinanawagan ni Senate Majority Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, na nagsabi rin na dapat protektahan ang naturang mga manggagawa mula sa diskriminasyon sa job fairs at hiring. Sa panayam ni Tolentino kay Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), inihayag ng huli na aabot sa 192 banyaga at 73 Pilipinong manggagawa ang kanilang naaresto matapos salakayin ang isang illegal POGO noong Huwebes sa Pasay City. Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga Pilipino, 62 umano ang pinayagang umuwi ng PAOCC. Ani Cruz, and mga pinauwing Pinoy ay pawang nagtatrabaho bilang maintenance at housekeeping staff ng naturang POGO, at walang kinalaman sa mga iligal na aktibidad nito tulad ng cryptocurrency at love scams. "Muli akong nananawagan sa ating pamahalaan na tulungan ang mga kababayan nating gumagawa lang naman ng lehitimong trabaho. Dapat din silang protektahan mula sa diskriminasyon sa kanilang paghahanap ng bagong trabaho," saad ni Tolentino. Kaugnay nito, hinimok ng senador ang PAOCC na makipagtulungan sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) para maisagawa ito. Magugunita na unang nanawagan si Tolentino para sa kapakanan ng mga lehitimong Pinoy POGO workers matapos ianunsyo ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr sa kanyang State of the Nation Address na hanggang ngayong taon na lang pahihintulutan ang operasyon ng mga POGO. Alinsunod sa panawagan ng senador, inihayag naman ng DOLE na nakatakda itong magsagawa ng job fair ngayong buwan na nakatuon para sa mga manggagawa ng POGO na nawalan ng hanapbuhay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.