October 8, 2024 Tolentino lauds Cavite's first female governor Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday lauded the assumption in office of the very first female governor of Cavite province. Erstwhile Vice Governor Athena Bryana Delgado Tolentino will assume the governorship of the province, following President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s appointment of outgoing Governor Jonvic Remulla as the new secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). Tolentino assumed the mantle of the provincial Capitol after she took her oath as governor of Cavite in Tagaytay City on Tuesday, Oct. 8. She won the vice gubernatorial race in the 2022 elections and assumed the second highest elective position in Cavite province on June 30, 2022, after serving as city councilor of Tagaytay City from 2019 to 2022. At 26, the newly installed governor of Cavite is one of the youngest public servants in the country, born June 11, 1998. The province's first female vice governor, Tolentino now also holds the distinction of being the first female governor of Cavite. She is the daughter of the President of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and Tagaytay Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino and the niece of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. The younger Tolentino vowed to continue the programs and projects of the previous governor, who now heads the DILG. Remulla succeeded Benhur Abalos, who resigned when he filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, as the second appointed secretary of the Marcos administration's DILG. Tolentino, ikinalugod ang pagkakahirang ng pinakaunang babaeng gobernador ng Cavite Ikinalugod ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang pagkakahirang sa pinakaunang babaeng gobernador ng lalawigan ng Cavite. Pormal nang manunungkulan bilang gobernador ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Cavite si Bise Gobernador Athena Bryana Delgado Tolentino matapos itong manumpa sa panunungkulan ngayong Martes, Oktubre 8. Ito'y matapos italaga ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. si outgoing Governor Jonvic Remulla bilang bagong kalihim ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). Nanalo bilang gobernador si Tolentino sa halalan noong 2022 matapos manungkulan bilang konsehal ng lungsod ng Tagaytay mula 2019 hanggang 2022. Si Tolentino ang pinakaunang babaeng gobernador at bise gobernador ng Cavite. Ipinanganak noong Hunyo 11, 1996, maituturing din sya bilang isa sa pinakabatang lider ng bansa sa edad na 26. Sya ay anak ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President at Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino at pamangkin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. Si Remulla ang hahalili sa pwesto ni dating Kalihim Benhur Abalos ng DILG matapos maghain ang huli ng kanyang Certificate of Candidacy (COC) para tumakbo sa pagka-senador sa mid-term polls sa susunod na taon.

