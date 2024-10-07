CNO Remarks at Hampton Roads Navy Birthday Ball

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you Admiral Caudle. Thank you everyone. Thank you so much for such an incredible welcome. And let me just echo what Admiral Caudle just said. Happy birthday, Navy.

Honorable Kiggans, Mary Dyer, Mayor Alexander Admiral Caudle, lieutenant general Shea, flag general, officers Senior enlisted leaders, distinguished guests, industry partners, allies and partners. All of our active and reserve sailors, Navy civilians, and all of our families that are here. It is truly an honor for me to be here with you tonight and celebrate the Navy's 249th birthday, 249 years.

As you saw in the video, Warfighting Strength and Readiness. I do want to start tonight by also echoing a few thank yous. So let me say first, thank you to the Sea Cadets who are our color guard our tonight. You are the future of our Navy. Great to see you all. And I also want to say thank you to the Fleet Forces Command Band.

I hope you're getting a chance to eat now, because we know we're looking forward to that great concert later on tonight. So how about fleet forces command band.

And also to echo Admiral Caudle to Lou and Mary Ellen and many of our teammates here from the Navy League and all the sponsors, but to the Navy League in particular. Thank you for putting together another spectacular birthday celebration. And thank you for your continued support, commitment and advocacy for our sailors and our Navy families every day, not just on our birthday.

How about a big round of applause for the Navy League and everything you all do, Thank you.

Of course, the most special guests here tonight are all of our sailors, our Marines, our midshipmen, our Navy, civilians, and other teammates. Thank you for answering our nation's call to service. Every single one of you has a choice in what you decide to do in your life. And you all have chosen to serve something greater than yourself. And I am grateful for each and every one of you.

And to all of our families and our big support networks out there, whether you're here tonight or you're at home. I also want to extend my thanks to you. Thank you for your own service and your sacrifice. Those of us in the uniform, we cannot do what we do every day without your encouragement, without your love, and without your incredible support.

So how about a big round of applause for all our families out there tonight.

Ladies and gentlemen, the birth of our navy came nearly a year before our nation's independence. And on October 13th, 1775. In the early months of the Revolutionary War, our navy embarked on what would eventually become an congressionally mandated mission to man, train, and equip our forces for prompt and sustained combat incident to operations at sea. With a fleet of just two armed vessels and 80 sailors each.

Our Navy moved forward with a strong sense of purpose and urgency, protecting American trade, seizing enemy supplies, and attacking British vessels at sea. Equally inexperienced, but driven by their patriotism, these bold and courageous sailors delivered our nation its very first dose of warfighting advantage. Effectively cutting the redcoats off from their supply lines at sea and challenging the British fleet's superiority, our newly established Continental Navy found immediate success.

And from that point on, there was no turning back. The great American experiment was truly underway, and with it, the legacy of America's warfighting Navy over the many centuries, battles, and wars since then, our Navy sailors have continued to deliver warfighting advantage, operating far forward and always ready. As you saw in the video and you've lived it yourselves.

To preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war when called. They did it in the Great War when our convoys of battleships, submarines and auxiliaries crossed the U-boat infested waters of the Atlantic, escorting soldiers and supplies to the Western Front, they did it during World War Two, when our massive fleet of aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines delivered decisive combat power in consequential campaigns like the Battle of Midway, Operation Overlord, and the Battle of Leyte Gulf.

And they did it again in the Cold War, when our team of sailors, civilians and industry partners created the most lethal and combat credible force the world had ever seen. When you fast forward to today. This year has been no different. We have continued that great legacy of our Navy and demonstrated another year of warfighting strength and readiness, as you've all seen, and maybe you've been there.

Our Navy and Marine Corps team is in high demand in the Middle East under Operation Prosperity Guardian. Our sailors worked tirelessly with over 20 nations to save lives, to defend the rules based international order and ensure the free flow of commerce, knocking down hundreds of missiles and drones at a level of intensity not seen since World War two.

So tonight I'd like to recognize a few groups, and you'll see there's a lot of thanks in here and a lot of applause in here, but we can't say thank you enough. So I want to recognize our sailors and our teammates here tonight. Both those who deployed all around the world this year, as well as those who got them ready for that deployment and supported them from here ashore.

So there were many commands that deployed. I'll just name a few. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carrier Air Wing three and its nine squadrons, the Philippine Sea. You can clap if you're from there. The Destroyer Squadron 22, USS Gravely Mason, Laboon, Carney, the Florida, military Sealift Command, the supply of the Kanawa and the Alan Shepard who delivered munitions, supplies and goods to sustain our people in our fleet and many other forces.

So if you deployed in the past year, you are year 249 leading up to year 250. Stand up so we can give you a round of applause for your warfighting prowess. Thank you.

But there's also that second group, those commands that we don't always ask to stand up. They play an incredibly important role ashore, preparing our fleet to deploy and supporting them while they are deployed, like afloat training group Atlantic, Carrier Strike Group four. You can clap if you're from their Nordic Semitic, the regional maintenance center. All of our fleet readiness centers and all of our medical folks that got our people, ready and out the door.

Your efforts ensured the readiness of our fighting forces. And let me tell you, their successes would not happen without you. So if you had a hand in making these deployments so successful, please stand up so we can thank you.

The story of these sailors, civilians and teammates that we just talked about over the last year and we saw in the video really the story of all the war fighters here tonight. Those are just a small sampling of the many stories that are being told all across America's war fighting Navy and it's a Navy that works around the globe and around the clock.

And as we celebrate tonight, thousands more of our sailors and Marines continue to operate far forward, at risk and in challenging environments all around the world, from the eastern Mediterranean to the Red sea to the Indo-Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean everywhere in between. Our team is standing the watch in every domain on, under and above the sea. So let's all send a quick thought to them.

A thought of thanks to all the sailors and Marines for standing the watch and keeping us safe so we can enjoy this wonderful evening together. I could not be more proud of this amazing Navy team, active, reserve sailors, our civilians, our families. There is no other Navy in the world, no other joint force in the world who can train, deploy and sustain such a lethal combat.

Credible force at the pace, scale and tempo that we do. So that's why I'm so happy to be back here in Norfolk to celebrate our Navy's birthday with all of you, with the fleet, with the warfighting fleet who have been operating far forward at that point of friction with our adversaries and at the point of friendship with our allies and partners in every corner of the globe.

You are America's warfighting Navy in action. And as we look to the future and to the decisive decade ahead, I am confident that our team will continue to serve with honor, courage and commitment. Building on the proud legacy of our heroic sailors and working tirelessly to raise our baseline level of readiness for potential conflict anytime and anywhere. Tonight, like every night for the last 249 years, our Navy is standing the watch deterring aggression, defending our nation's security and preserving our way of life.

And this year, like every year in our storied history, we celebrate the birth of our service and take pride in being part of the world's preeminent fighting force. So as we gather tonight in the company of family and friends sharing a bunch of sea stories and lots of memories from our time in the fleet. Let us also remember that we are here to honor all of our sailors past, present, and future who answer our nation's call to serve a cause greater than themselves.

To wear the uniform that symbolizes freedom all around the world, and to ensure that America remains that beacon of freedom and democracy for all to see. We will continue to build on their contributions and share the story of our Navy. The story of 249 years about warfighting strength and readiness. So let me again wrap up by saying thank you.

Thank you for what you do. Thank you for your support, your service and your sacrifice. Each of you plays a vital role in our Navy and what you do every single day matters to our Navy and to our nation. As your 33rd CNO, I could not be more proud to serve alongside you. And as we head into our 250th birthday next year, I can't wait to see what this year brings.

Thank you very much. Have a wonderful evening. Get to that rock concert. I'm excited about that. And all ahead, flank. Thank you very much.

