Luke Rockhold and Joe Schilling headline Karate Combat 45 in Dubai
Karate Combat returns to Dubai with a 10 fight card headlines by Luke Rockhold and Joe Schilling. Craig Jones takes to the pit to face Rinat Rakhretdinov.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Karate Combat returns Saturday, April 20th, from Dubai, with a 5-round main event featuring former UFC Lightheavyweight champion, Luke Rockhold versus the former WBC Muay Thai Super Middleweight World Champion, Joe "Stitch em up" Schilling. Karate Combat 45 also features American Kickboxer and multiple times World Champion, Raymond Daniels. Daniels will go toe to toe with Australian Muay Thai fighter, Eddie Farrell.
In the Pit Submission Series, Craig Jones will lock horns with UFC up and comer, Rinat Fakhretdinov. Fakhretdinov is a Russian, Combat Sambo Martial Artist with an MMA record of 21-1-1. He was signed to the UFC after impressing Dana White with his performance on an episode of Dana White:Looking For A Fight. He most notable for his submission victory over Kevin Lee in Lee's return fight back to the UFC. Craig Jones is coming off of a win over Rafael Lovato Jr. at the FightPass Invitional just a week after flying triangling Phil Rowe on the pit walls of the Pit Submission Series.
Karate Combat will aire on the Karate Combat app. The first fight starts at 10am EST. Hosted by Georges St Pierre, Bas Rutten, and Asim Zaidi.
