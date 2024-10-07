Governor Abbott Recognizes Seven American Hostages Held By Hamas In Austin

TEXAS, October 7 - October 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the seven Americans who are still being held hostage by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas by reading their names at noon during a “Remembering October 7th” ceremony at the Dell Jewish Community Campus in Austin. During his remarks, the Governor also commemorated the one-year anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel and honored the more than 1,200 victims whose lives were tragically taken by Hamas.



“Today, we remember those taken from us one year ago in the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Governor Abbott. “One year later, Israel is still defending itself against Hamas and Hezbollah and defending against attacks by Iran itself. Three things can be true at the same time: Israel must be allowed to eliminate Hamas, the United States must do everything possible to support Israel, and all hostages must be returned. In this war, Texas stands with Israel and with the Americans whose lives have been harmed by the war started by Hamas. We will never forget those who were killed and those who were taken hostage by Hamas.”



Joined by Rabbi Daniel Septimus and other faith leaders at the commemoration ceremony, the Governor at noon read the names of the seven Americans who continue to be held hostage by Hamas: Edan Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein Haggai, Omer Neutra, and Keith Siegel.



Last week, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation calling for a statewide moment of silence on October 7, 2024, to honor the victims whose lives were tragically taken due to the acts of war committed by Hamas and in remembrance for those who are still held hostage to this day. The Governor also lowered the Texas and U.S. flags to half-staff and asked religious leaders to light a candle at their next service in observance of this solemn day. Additionally, Texas entities across the state organized moving displays featuring empty chairs to symbolize the seven Americans kept from their loved ones.



Governor Abbott also asked Texas TV and radio stations to read the names of those seven Americans at the top of their noon broadcasts and for Texas’ print and online publications to publish their names on the front pages of their newspapers in remembrance of this solemn day.



Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including: