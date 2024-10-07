VCNO Visits Hawaii, Focus on Readiness and Warfighters

The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet with approximately 200 ships, 1,500 aircraft, and 150,000 military and civilian personnel operating across 100 million square miles of land, air and sea.

Kilby began the visit discussing Pacific Fleet’s essential role deterring conflict, upholding international law and assuring access to the seas with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Steve Koehler.

“The United States is a Pacific nation and the Sailors and civilians serving in the Pacific Fleet have an immense responsibility,” said Kilby. “The Chairman of the People’s Republic of China has charged PRC forces to be ready for war by 2027 and it is critical we remain postured to deter, defend and if necessary, defeat provocative actions and unsafe behavior across the Indo-Pacific.”

Kilby also observed how the Navy executes fleet-level warfare and facilitates lower-echelon mission command at Pacific Fleet’s Maritime Operations Center. Pacific Fleet’s MOC has the lead for achieving certified and proficient teams in command and control, information, intelligence, fires, movement and maneuver, protection, and sustainment functions in accordance with the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy 2024.

Kilby also met with Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Sam Paparo, responsible for joint U.S. military operations throughout the DoD’s priority theater, which encompasses more than 380,000 U.S. troops across all services, as well as 38 nations, 14 time zones, more than 50% of the world’s population, seven of the ten world's largest militaries, and five nations allied with the U.S. through mutual defense treaties.

“I cannot overstate the importance of this theater at this critical time in our nation’s history,” said Kilby. “The partnerships, presence and military readiness these warfighters provide is vital to our global economy, deter aggression, and when necessary, enables us to fight to win.”

The USINDOPACOM AOR shares borders with each of the other five geographic combatant commands and covers the largest amount of the globe.

Additionally, Kilby met with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii / Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett and discussed the Navy's long-term commitment to closing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) and protecting the environment, the aquifer and the entire Hawaii. Kilby also toured RHBFSF during his visit.

Navy Region Hawaii is a fleet concentration area for more than 25,000 Sailors and 10,000 civilian employees, including more than 60 commands.

In September, NCTF-RH launched two new communication features to provide the public more options to stay informed on closure activities. One feature is a decommissioning dashboard function on the NCTF-RH mobile app that provides a visual depiction of the RHBFSF tank cleaning progress. The second is the “Let’s Talk Red Hill” podcast series featuring NCTF-RH Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Marc Williams with guest co-hosts and subject matter experts.

Kilby also toured shore infrastructure during his visit, including the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Airfield, West Loch Annex, Wastewater Treatment Plant and unaccompanied housing.

“Shore readiness is Navy readiness,” said Kilby. “The CNO has directed by 2027, we will assess, prioritize and program resources to repair infrastructure directly supporting Navy Task Critical Assets to improve operational readiness in the Pacific.”

Kilby also stressed the importance on stable and predictable funding for continued support of the Navy investments.

“The Navy must continue our momentum of our efforts to invest in our infrastructure and the quality of service of our people,” said Kilby. “Passing legislation on time and avoiding a continued resolution ensures we can continue to support our Nation’s security interests, ready our platforms and weapons, and take care of our Sailors and civilians.”

Kilby also met with Navy leadership to discuss NAVPLAN 2024. This strategic guidance focuses on two strategic ends: readiness for conflict with the PRC by 2027 and enhancing long-term advantage. It aims to achieve these ends through two central ways: implementing seven “Project 33 Targets” and expanding the warfighting ecosystem.

“CNO’s NAVPLAN gives strategic guidance to our Navy regarding where we are now and where we need to go faster to achieve our goals. It’s about thinking, acting and operating differently in a dynamic and changing security environment,” said Kilby. “It’s about raising our baseline level of readiness, putting more players on the field and taking care of our people. We must move forward with purpose and urgency to ensure we remain ready to fight and win should deterrence fail.”

Continuing Kilby’s emphasis on readiness, he spent time at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility talking with leadership, Sailors and civilians assigned to the shipyard about the vital role the shipyard provides for our national security and our fleet.

“CNO has given her guidance – by 2027, we will achieve and sustain an 80 percent combat surge ready posture for ships, submarines, and aircraft,” said Kilby. “The team at PHNSY & IMF are essential to achieving that goal for our ships and submarines. Achieving this is an all-hands efforts and I am incredibly proud of what this shipyard is able to accomplish to keep our Fleet fit to fight.”

Kilby saw the progress made on Dry Dock 5, the first dry dock built in Pearl Harbor since 1943. It’s designed for a projected service life of 150 years and to accommodate the maintenance needs of Virginia-class submarines.

The U.S. Navy operates four public shipyards; PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

For more information on CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy 2024 visit: https://www.navy.mil/Leadership/Chief-of-Naval-Operations/CNO-NAVPLAN-2024/

This was Kilby’s first visit to Hawaii as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations.