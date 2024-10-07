American IRA Resumes Operations Following Hurricane Helene

We are pleased to announce that our physical office has gradually begun restoring operations as of 9 A.M. on October 7th, 2024.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we continue to navigate the ongoing effects of Hurricane Helene, American IRA is committed to keeping our valued clients informed. We are pleased to announce that our physical office has gradually begun restoring operations as of 9 A.M. on October 7th, 2024.Operational UpdatesOur team is focused on ensuring a smooth transition back to full functionality. We are currently evaluating utilities, infrastructure, and staffing capabilities to provide the best service possible. We appreciate your understanding during this process.Processing TransactionsWe are actively processing all distributions, payments, and transactions, including the purchases and sales of assets, in the order they were received during our office closure. We kindly ask for your patience as we work through these requests. Please note that we are not approving any rush transactions at this time, and we recommend allocating extra time for the completion of any new transaction submissions.For those with new account applications or transfers from existing custodians, please rest assured that these are being processed alongside other transactions.Infrastructure ChallengesAs we resume operations, we face challenges with intermittent power and cell service in various areas. Additionally, many downtown and outlying areas are still without running water, which affects our office facilities. Unfortunately, we currently do not have public restroom access. If you plan to visit us, please make arrangements accordingly.Gratitude for Your SupportWe want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the many caring messages we have received during this time. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to us as we work diligently to restore our services and meet your needs.We appreciate your continued patience and fortitude as we navigate these challenges together. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us at 866-7500-IRA (472) or email us at Marketing@AmericanIRA.com. We’re here to help!

